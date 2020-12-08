We would have been lost without young players, says Liverpool’s Klopp

LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has hailed his crop of youngsters for seizing their opportunities in recent weeks and helping the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury.
Goalkeeper Alisson and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were the bedrock of Liverpool‘s title-winning campaign in 2019-20 but have all missed significant portions of the current season, forcing Klopp to dip into the club’s youth system.
Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams have all made seamless transitions into the first team, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher deputising for Alisson with two clean sheets in as many games after making his senior debut.
“We had some problems injury-wise and that’s clear – we lost top, top class players to injuries,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Midtjylland. “When one door closes another one opens but you still need the right players to use the chance and all of the boys did it.
“I can go through all of the boys – what Rhys has done in the Champions League so far is exceptional, Neco has played two really good games in a row, Curtis plays like he has been at the club for 10 years and Caoimhin was always a talent but he’s now getting the chance to show that on a big stage.
“Without these players, we would have been lost, to be honest. Thank God it turned out the way it did. The big part is that they were really well-prepared, that’s why we’ve been able to use them in the way we have used them.”
Liverpool have already clinched top spot in Group D with 12 points from five games, while Midtjylland are bottom with just one point.
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 7 Police arrested Mohammad Mahatab Alam, who had been absconding for the past 14 months in connection with the bomb explosion at Rautahat’s Rajpur Farhadawa on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly. A team of police personnel deployed from Province 2 Police Office nabb Read More...
KATHMANDU: Rape-accused Krishna Bahadur Giri, popularly known as Siddhababa, has been cleared of all charges by Sunsari District Court, on Monday. A single bench of Justice Arjun Prasad Koirala of the district court took a decision to this effect, citing lack of sufficient evidence. Giri had b Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 442 new coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu Valley on Monday Till date, 1, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The European Union (EU) has showed an indication to remove Nepal Airlines from being restricted to fly within the EU, given the progress in Nepal's air safety status. Praising air safety status of Nepal, the EU in its statement issued on Sunday on the establishment day of the Internati Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is all set to start Kathmandu-New Delhi bubble flights from December 16 upon receiving approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The national flag carrier is expecting a green signal from CAAN on Tuesday following which the flight schedule Read More...
KUALA LUMPUR: Tropical farmers will struggle to meet rising food demand unless they sustainably boost yields on the same land, with rising forest protection and carbon prices aimed at fighting climate change expected to hinder agriculture expansion, researchers said on Monday. A report by thinkta Read More...
KATHMANDU: At a time when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is facing criticism within his party for averting the standing committee meeting, he has called an all-party meeting to discuss current affairs. PM Oli's press advisor shared on social media on Monday that he has called a meeting of all parti Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 7 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today called an all-party meeting to 'discuss contemporary political issues', a day after the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Standing Committee floated the idea of an all-party meeting to discuss protests in major cities by royalists. Oli was Read More...