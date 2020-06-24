West Ham relegation fears grow after defeat at Spurs

LONDON: West Ham United’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a cruel blow as an own goal by midfielder Tomas Soucek and Harry Kane’s first goal since December condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.
The visitors were fortunate just before halftime when VAR ruled out Son Heung-min’s goal for offside, but their luck deserted them after the break at an empty Tottenham Stadium.
When a corner was swung over in the 64th minute the ball appeared to brush the arm of Tottenham‘s Davinson Sanchez before bouncing off Soucek’s leg and spinning past helpless keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
West Ham responded well and Jarrod Bowen was denied an equaliser by the upright before Kane was played through on goal by Son’s pass and beat Fabianski with a trademark finish.
Defeat left West Ham above the relegation zone on goal difference from Bournemouth who have a game in hand.
West Ham manager David Moyes said his side were better than in the 2-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and was convinced Tottenham‘s opening goal should have been ruled out.
“I’ve only just seen it, and I can’t believe they’ve ruled that as a goal. Any handball is disallowed? That’s the rule. Who is on VAR tonight? Not very good eh?,” he told Sky Sports.
Tottenham‘s first win in eight matches in all competitions kept them in the hunt for a Champions League qualification berth. Jose Mourinho’s side are seventh with 45 points, one behind fifth-placed Manchester United.
Mourinho’s first game in charge after taking over from Mauricio Pochettino was a 3-2 away win at West Ham in November.
The atmosphere that day was in marked contrast to Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors return, although the stakes were massive for both clubs for different reasons.
No wins in four Premier League games had seen Tottenham overtaken in the battle to qualify for the Champions League while four defeats in five Premier League games had left West Ham in serious danger of relegation.
Yet the first half of what is usually a feisty derby was devoid of goalmouth incident until just before halftime when Son cut in and arrowed a low shot past Fabianski, but had strayed marginally offside when receiving the ball.
Lucas Moura, who had earlier forced Fabianski to palm over his long-range piledriver, then wasted a great chance, firing well wide after being picked out by Ben Davies.
Heartened, West Ham started the second half well and Pablo Fornals wasted their best chance early, scuffing wide when unmarked in front of goal.
It proved a decisive moment as Soucek’s blunder sent West Ham on the way to a seventh successive away Premier League defeat for the first time since 2006.
Kathmandu, June 22 Two influential Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders from Madhes Matrika Prasad Yadav and Prabhu Sah have opposed the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee’s decision to grant naturalised citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men only after seven years of marria Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 With monsoon becoming active from yesterday and light to heavy rainfall predicted inside Kathmandu valley for at least two days, the Flood Forecasting Division has issued a flood alert, especially in major river basins and their tributaries inside the valley. According to a Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO/GENEVA: Brazil reached more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths over the weekend as throngs of people swarmed Rio de Janeiro beaches, but the World Health Organization said on Monday that even more cases were likely going uncounted. Brazil's health mini Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 Health experts have said that pregnant and new mothers should take care of their health and maintain hygiene to prevent coronavirus infection. Also, they say that antenatal check-ups are important for the survival and well-being of both the mother and the neonate. “It is l Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 The Ministry of Health and Population has made arrangements for medical treatment by making a projection of probable COVID-19 patients. The Ministry has readied 1,000 ventilators and 1,800 ICUs throughout the country by projecting the number of serious coronavirus patients. Read More...
Kirtipur, June 22 Kirtipur Municipality has decided not to increase tax in the next fiscal in view of the hurdles facing municipality citizens due to coronavirus. The municipality’s Revenue Advisory Committee said the municipality would not increase the rate of any type of tax and retain the Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 22 Banke’s Narainapur, which had emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot with one death and 118 infections in the initial phase, has been able to contain the viral infection. The rural municipality had witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with many Nepali migrant workers returnin Read More...
Bajura, June 22 Locals in Bajura expressed concern about the risk of contracting COVID-19 from infected persons moving about freely in their locality. A case in point, Badimalika Municipality has 40 COVID-19 infected cases. Of them, 32 were sent home before their test reports came out. T Read More...