Will power: Pucovski keeping hype at bay ahead of India series

MELBOURNE: Few young Australian cricketers have generated as much excitement as Will Pucovski in recent years but the shaggy-haired batsman is ignoring the hype as he bangs on the door for selection ahead of the test series against India.
The 22-year-old was named among five uncapped players in a bumper 17-man test squad on Thursday after piling up 495 runs in two Sheffield Shield matches when opening the batting for Victoria.
He will have another chance to impress selectors when he faces India’s bowlers in a tour match in Sydney from Dec. 6.
The Australia “A” game has been seen as an unofficial “bat-off” with incumbent opener Joe Burns, who has hit a lean patch for Queensland in recent Shield games.
But Pucovski has little interest in giving oxygen to the speculation and has switched off his social media accounts to be free of distractions.
“I think it’s a bit of a media buildup to be honest, the big bat-off thing,” he told reporters on Friday.
“I think all I can really control is how I go about it in my preparation and then obviously in the game so I feel like my batting’s in a really good place.
“I’m off a lot of social media, so that makes it a lot easier. You can’t get tagged on Twitter and stuff if you don’t have the app, so that’s been a pretty easy one for me.”
Australian cricket rarely fails to produce wunderkinds but experts have already marked Pucovski as a once-in-a-generation talent in the mould of Ricky Ponting or Steve Smith.
“It would be ridiculous to say he’s not ready,” former Australia captain Ian Chappell told local broadcaster Nine Network.
“What the hell is he going to prove by playing more Shield cricket?”
The pressure of playing test cricket on home soil is at an entirely different level, though, and selectors may be wary of throwing Pucovski into the cauldron of a hugely anticipated series against Virat Kohli’s team.
The right-hander has a history of battling mental health issues and has taken time off from the game twice when on the cusp of test selection.
Replacing Burns, whose solid opening partnership with David Warner helped Australia whitewash Pakistan and New Zealand in the last home summer, would also be a bitter pill for the incumbent.
“He’s been amazing, hasn’t he?” Australia coach Justin Langer told reporters of Pucovski on Friday.
“That said … we loved the combination of Joe Burns and David Warner.
“At this point, I’d say that will remain the same.”
Pucovski has also struggled with a series of concussion injuries dating back to a serious head-knock suffered in school football.
He believes the concussion problems may have contributed to his mental health struggles.
“Obviously getting hit in the head a lot is not ideal from a physical or mental perspective,” he said.
“But I’ve done a lot of work in that space to try and make sure my process is in a really good place.”
KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres). Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt E Read More...
WASHINGTON: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gai-Goru Puja (Cow or ox worship) and Hali Tihar are being observed throughout the country today. Tihar festival is celebrated by the Hindus in the country. On this day, the cow is worshipped as per the religious belief that we get love from her like a mother. The cow milk, urine and d Read More...
BUCHAREST: A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID- Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested posi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million a day after it celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu festival. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fata Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 209,776. Of the total New cases, 565 are females and 912 are males. In the last 24 hours, 807 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. L Read More...