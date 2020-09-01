Foundation stones laid for temples

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31

On the 13th day of priest Shreeram Sah’s murder, foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple were laid in Khesarhiya of Madhav Narayan Municipality, Rautahat.

Following Sah’s murder, Nepal Communist Party Province 2 Chair and Rautahat constituency 3 Province Assembly member Prabhu Sah had declared that temples would be constructed.

Maulapur Municipality Mayor Rina Devi Sah laid the foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple.

Priest Sah had built the temple on his own and was taking care of the temple selflessly. Prabhu Sah said he had announced construction of the temple to realise the dream of the priest. Rautahat CDO Indradev Yadav pledged to set up a police post in its vicinity.

