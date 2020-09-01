Foundation stones laid for temples

RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31
On the 13th day of priest Shreeram Sah’s murder, foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple were laid in Khesarhiya of Madhav Narayan Municipality, Rautahat.
Following Sah’s murder, Nepal Communist Party Province 2 Chair and Rautahat constituency 3 Province Assembly member Prabhu Sah had declared that temples would be constructed.
Maulapur Municipality Mayor Rina Devi Sah laid the foundation stones for Ram Janaki temple and Hanuman temple.
Priest Sah had built the temple on his own and was taking care of the temple selflessly. Prabhu Sah said he had announced construction of the temple to realise the dream of the priest. Rautahat CDO Indradev Yadav pledged to set up a police post in its vicinity.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 The Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons today decided to look into 2,507 out of 3,223 complaints it received from families of conflict victims. Issuing a press release to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the CIED Read More...
MAHENDRANAGAR/DARCHULA, AUGUST 30 Heath care service in Sudurpaschim Province is pathetic and the province lacks basic health facilities. Health care has deteriorated at a time when the entire country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The hilly districts — Bajura and Doti have neither ICU s Read More...
DHANKUTA, AUGUST 30 The isolation ward set up at Audhodikgram for the treatment of coronavirus patients have come into operation in Dhankuta Municipality, Dhankuta, from today. According to Dhankuta District Health Office, the isolation facility with 20 beds was brought into operation from Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has decided to begin the procedure of signing Air Services Agreement (ASA) with three more countries. A meeting held today at MoCTCA has decided to sign ASA with Indonesia, Finland and Russia. So far Nepal has Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 On the fourth day of the fifth phase of repatriation, a total of 480 Nepalis have returned home. A total of three flights were conducted today from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. As per Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 151 passengers a Read More...
NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League's eight teams are counting the cost of COVID-19's impact on their finances but having faced the prospect of the tournament being wiped out by the pandemic this year they are taking a 'glass half-full' view of the situation. The IPL's original March start w Read More...
POKHARA: A person has been arrested on the charge of raping a 9-year-old girl from Biruwa-8 of Syangja on Sunday. Police arrested Resh Bahadur Gurung (55) of Biruwa-7 in Syangja, currently living in Pokhara Metropolitan City-10 of Kaski district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sub Read More...