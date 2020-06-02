2 killed during unrest in Chicago suburb

Associated Press

CICERO: Two people have been killed during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of George Floyd, according to a town official.

Spokesman Ray Hanania says 60 people were arrested in the town of about 84,000 located west of Chicago. Hanania didnâ€™t provide additional information about those killed or the circumstances of their deaths.

The Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriffâ€™s Office were called in to help local police Monday as people broke into a liquor store and other businesses and stole items.

