600 dead in Tigray massacre

Agence France Presse

GONDAR: A local youth group aided by police and militia killed at least 600 people in a “rampage” on November 9 in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, the national rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

Sources including eyewitnesses and members of a committee formed to bury the dead “estimate a minimum of 600 have been killed and say the number is likely to be higher still,” said the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-affiliated but independent body.

