American soul singer Betty Wright passes away; Twitterati confuse Wright with Betty White

KATHMANDU: American singer-songwriter Betty Wright passed away on Sunday. She was 66.

A Grammy winner, Wright died at her home in Miami, Florida, following a battle with cancer.

The news of Wright’s demise was confused in social media and actress Betty White’s name started to trend on Twitter. White, 98, is healthy and alive.

Some people expressed relief on Twitter saying it was Betty Wright and not Betty White who had passed away, which offended the fans and well-wishers of Wright while others expressed their condolence on the passing of a legend and wished well for the senior actress.

I think it’s nice that people seem relieved that Betty White didn’t pass away. But during your relief, also try to show some compassion that Betty Wright actually did pass away. Her life meant something as well. #RIPBettyWright pic.twitter.com/o1hN4q1KVU — IG: TheOneAndOnlyShelleyWade (@shelleywade) May 10, 2020

One is Betty Wright the other is Betty White… Both are amazing women… stop being upset because they are both trending on Twitter…. Twitter is stupid. Condolences to the family & friends of Betty Wright. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sZeQCl3NUR — Your White Knight (@Y0urWhiteKnight) May 10, 2020

Wright, a soul and rhythm & blues singer, was born on December 21, 1953, as Bessie Regina Norris. She rose to fame in the 1970s and won the Grammy for her 1975 hit song ‘Where is the Love’.

