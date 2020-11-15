Asia Today: India reports 41,100 new coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million a day after it celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu festival.
The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 129,635.
India is second in the world in total reported cases behind the US, but daily infections have been on the decline since the middle of September. There has been, however, a resurgence of infections in New Delhi, which has seen a renewed surge in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state.
On Sunday, New Delhi registered 7,340 new cases, including 96 deaths.
KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres). Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt E Read More...
WASHINGTON: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gai-Goru Puja (Cow or ox worship) and Hali Tihar are being observed throughout the country today. Tihar festival is celebrated by the Hindus in the country. On this day, the cow is worshipped as per the religious belief that we get love from her like a mother. The cow milk, urine and d Read More...
BUCHAREST: A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID- Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested posi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 209,776. Of the total New cases, 565 are females and 912 are males. In the last 24 hours, 807 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. L Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,221. 1,477 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 209,776. Over 1.31 million deaths from the disease have been repo Read More...