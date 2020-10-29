At least 13 killed, dozens missing after typhoon lashes Vietnam

HANOI: Vietnam deployed hundreds of soldiers and heavy machinery on Thursday to search for survivors after landslides triggered by torrential rains from Typhoon Molave, one of the strongest typhoons in the region in decades, the government said.
The landslides, which hit remote areas in the central province of Quang Nam a day earlier, killed 13 with 40 missing as rescue efforts were hampered by bad weather at the tail end of the storm, the government said.
“We can forecast the storm path or the amount of rain, but can’t predict when landslides happen,” deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said in a statement.
“The road is covered under deep mud and heavy rains are still lashing the area, but rescue work has to be carried out quickly,” Dung said.
Since early October, Vietnam has been battered by storms, heavy rains and floods which have affected over a million people.
The government said Typhoon Molave had left millions of people without electricity and damaged 56,000 houses.
Twenty-six fishermen also remain missing after their boats sank when trying to return to shore on Tuesday with two navy vessels mobilised to find them.
Molave has weakened to a tropical depression after making landfall on Wednesday and is expected to reach Laos later on Thursday.
Heavy rain of up to 700 millimetres (27.5 inches) will continue in parts of central Vietnam until Saturday, Vietnam’s weather agency said.
KATHMANDU: Kul Bahadur Gurung, General Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has been nominated for the candidacy of General Representative in the management committee of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Gurung was nominated during the General Assembl Read More...
Have earmarked 200 mln doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine COVAX alliance also has deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the W Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354. Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 Read More...
WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been t Read More...
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to "relaunch the Crusades" as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing a Read More...
BAKU: Fourteen civilians were killed on Wednesday and more than 40 wounded when Armenian armed forces shelled the Azeri town of Barda, RIA news agency cited Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office as saying. The Armenian defence ministry denied Azeri claims its forces had shelled the town. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slated for October 31 to November 2 this year has been postponed due to the risk of COVID-19. In a press statement issued by the NCP’s central office secretaries Ishwori Rijal and Shreeram Dhakal here today, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, o Read More...