At least 50 dead in landslide at Myanmar jade mine, officials say

At least 50 people died on Thursday after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar trapped workers under a mound of refuse, the country’s fire service department and an information ministry official said.
The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rain buried them, the fire service said in a Facebook post.
“Now in total 50 dead bodies,” the post said. “We are still working on the rescue process.”
Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.
KATHMANDU: US leadership is considering a new approach -- pool testing -- to efficiently include a large number of people for Covid-19 screening in the country. The new approach is also known as batch testing in which swab samples are tested in batches instead of running them one by one. The t Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 30 With the onset of monsoon, locals of Dolobasti village located beyond the Mechi River have been left in a lurch due to lack of bridge over the river in Jhapa. Dolobasti, home to 300 families in Ward 3 of Bhadrapur Municipality is located beyond the Mechi River. Indigenous peo Read More...
KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal). The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock Read More...
Nineteen people were killed and six injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the Iranian capital Tehran, the official IRIB news agency reported, quoting state officials. A gas leak caused the blast, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television. Read More...
POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bh Read More...
GENOA: Juventus secured a 3-1 win at lowly Genoa on Tuesday to stay four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a solo goal by Paulo Dybala, a long-range rocket from Cristiano Ronaldo and an exquisite curling shot by Douglas Costa. Genoa held out defiantly until halftime with goalkeepe Read More...
LONDON: Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled from the coronavirus shock to the economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday. Nationwide said its measure of house prices fell by 0.1% compared with June of las Read More...
New Hong Kong security law comes into force Hundreds defy police ban to protest new law Suspects arrested by Chinese agents may face mainland trial Pro-Beijing politicians welcome city's 'second return' BEIJING/HONG KONG: Hong Kong police moved swiftly on Wednesday against protesters Read More...