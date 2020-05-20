Nepal | May 20, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Bangladesh moves Rohingya to island shelters as huge cyclone nears

Bangladesh moves Rohingya to island shelters as huge cyclone nears

Published: May 20, 2020 1:20 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

DHAKA/COX’S BAZAR: Authorities in Bangladesh have moved hundreds of Rohingya refugees living on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal to storm shelters as super cyclone Amphan, the strongest recorded in the region, barrels down, they said on Wednesday.

The eastern edge of the storm headed for Bangladesh and neighbouring India is expected to batter Bhasan Char island, where 306 Rohingya, members of a persecuted minority from Myanmar, were sent this month after being rescued from boats.

“Each block has a cyclone centre and they have been moved to the centre,” said Bimal Chakma, a senior official of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission.

The United Nations has called for the refugees to be moved to the mainland to join more than a million more who live in sprawling camps outside the town of Cox’s Bazar.

Although that settlement, the world’s largest refugee camp, is expected to escape the worst of the storm, the danger level has been raised to nine from six, signifying a severe threat.

Heavy rain and high winds lashed the flimsy shelters, built on hills prone to landslides, and red flags were raised to warn refugees to stay inside.

Aid workers say the cyclone could hamper efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak in the camps, which reported their first infections last week.

“It is already a huge challenge to contain the spread of coronavirus amongst the Rohingya refugees living in over-crowded camps, sharing water and toilet facilities,” said Dipankar Datta, the country director of charity Oxfam in Bangladesh.

Water-borne and other infections were also a threat, he added in a statement.

Bangladeshis and Rohingya are among thousands of volunteers trained in emergency response measures who received life-jackets and torches.

“We are using megaphones and the mosque microphones to warn people,” said Sabbir Ahmed, a 24-year-old Rohingya volunteer.

Refugees have been told to head for madrasas and schools if the storm destroys shelters, he told Reuters by telephone, adding, “If it hits the camps there will be huge destruction.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Iran incumbent Rouhani holds commanding lead in vote tally

Share Now:

Iran’s incumbent President Hassan Rouhani had a commanding 59 percent lead over his rivals in an initial and partial count of votes in the election, according to official figures announced Saturday morning.

Companies use kidnap insurance to guard against ransomware attacks

Share Now:

Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world’s political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as “WannaCry”, insurers say.

French researchers find way to unlock WannaCry without ransom

Share Now:

French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims’ computers first infected a week ago.

Ancient ornamental stud stolen from Pompeii; site closed

Share Now:

Officials say an ancient ornamental bronze stud has been stolen from an exhibit inside the Pompeii archaeological site.

Pamela Anderson and Lady Gaga rally to cause of Julian Assange

Share Now:

“Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson retweeted a smiling selfie of Julian Assange on Friday after Sweden dropped its investigation into the Wikileaks founder, reviving intrigue around the couple’s rumored romance.

Iran state TV declares Rouhani wins vote for second term

Share Now:

Iran’s state television has declared incumbent President Hassan Rouhani the winner of the country’s presidential election, giving him a second four-year term to see out his agenda calling for greater freedoms and outreach to the wider world.

Wedding of the year? British royalty and reality TV flock to Pippa’s marriage

Share Now:

With royalty as in-laws and a reality TV star rumoured to be the best man, it is little wonder that excited British tabloids have dubbed this weekend’s marriage of Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, the wedding of the year.

Cambodian parties begin election campaign amid crackdown

Share Now:

Cambodian parties on Saturday launched campaigns for June 4 local elections against the backdrop of a political crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has vowed to stay on after more than three decades in power.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times