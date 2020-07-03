China braces for more rainstorms over weekend, climate change blamed

SHANGHAI: Rainstorms are expected for large parts of China over the weekend, the state weather bureau said on Friday, forecasting of even more extreme weather a day after some regions suffered more than 200 mm of rainfall.
China’s emergency ministry warned that water levels in the middle reaches of the Yangtze river were expected to exceed warning levels, raising risks of geological disasters and urban waterlogging in central and southwest regions.
Following the forecasts by the China Meteorological Administration, regions as far apart as Yunnan in the southwest to Liaoning in the northeast were bracing for violent storms.
Water levels in some sections of the Yangtze were already more than 2 metres higher than normal on Thursday, the Ministry of Water Resources said.
The ministry said it will regulate water levels at the Three Gorges and other reservoirs further upstream in order to ease flood pressures on the lower reaches of the Yangtze, which flows all the way to Shanghai on the eastern coast.
China regularly faces a summer flood season, but environmental groups say climate change is causing heavier and more frequent rainfall.
“The devastating floods that we have seen are consistent with an increase in extreme weather events due to climate change,” said Liu Junyan, a campaigner with Greenpeace East Asia.
“There is an urgent need to strengthen early warning systems for extreme weather events, to assess future climate risks in cities, and to improve flood management systems,” she said.
MANANG: Temporary quarantines and isolation centres established for accommodating persons suspected of COVID-19 and those testing positive for the infection are lying empty in Manang. These centres have remained empty ever since the only infected person, a 57-year-old man, returned home after a c Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia's first underwater archaeological sites off its west coast dating to more than 7,000 years ago will help with the understanding of the cultural and technology development of its first peoples, scientists said Thursday. Archaeologists in Western Australia discovered hundre Read More...
KATHMANDU: Altitude Air today felicitated its board chairperson Phurba Gyalzen Sherpa on his appointment as the board director of Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to a statement issued by Altitude Air, board directors including company’s Managing Director Nima Nuru Sherpa and other staff m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Activists of 'Enough is Enough' campaign today held a discussion with the Minister of Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, to draw the government's attention towards the demands put forth by the campaigners. They have insisted that the government take the demands seriously and ac Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 473 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday taking the country’s total infection count to 14,519. Of the newly infected, 364 are males and 109 females. In total, 12,636 males and 1,883 females have contracted the disease. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's coronavirus-infection tally has been on a gradual rise since the daily case figures entered double-digits for the first time on Tuesday. The valley reported 32 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day case count, yet. Of the newly detected cases, Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the wake of recent political developments, main opposition party Nepali Congress has said that it is seriously observing the sudden decision forwarded by the government to end the ongoing Parliamentary session. 'The move made by the government to abruptly end the session without pri Read More...
SAO PAULO: A potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac will be tested in Brazil by 12 research centers in six Brazilian states, the governor of Sao Paulo state, Joao Doria, said on Wednesday, adding the trials still need to be approved by local health vigilance agency Anvisa. T Read More...