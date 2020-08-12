Coronavirus found on Ecuador shrimps in China, state media says

BEIJING: A city in China’s eastern Anhui province found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of shrimps from Ecuador, state media reported on Wednesday, in the latest instance of the virus being detected on imported products.
The coronavirus was found on the outer packaging of frozen shrimps bought by a restaurant in Wuhu city when local authorities carried out a routine inspection, CCTV, China’s state television, said.
The news broke a day after a port city in eastern Shandong province said it found the virus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood, although it did not say where it originated.
Since July, several other Chinese cities have also reported cases, including the port cities of Xiamen and Dalian, prompting China to suspend imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.
CCTV said on Wednesday the Wuhu restaurant had stored the contaminated products in a freezer since purchase and that all related products in the city had been sealed off.
Nucleic acid tests for the virus on workers, food and inside the restaurant, as well as for staff at a shrimp wholesale company and their family members showed negative results, as did tests carried out on staff, food and the environment at other restaurants in the city that bought shrimps from the wholesale company.
The novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, is believed to have emerged in a seafood and wildlife market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
China embarked on intensive screening of meat and seafood containers at major ports after a fresh outbreak of the disease was linked to a wholesale food market in Beijing in June.
An Ecuadorian official on Wednesday said China had given approval for one of three companies subject to restrictions to resume exports after Ecuador agreed to improve shipping protocols.
KATHMANDU: Chief Commissioner at Commission for Investigation for Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Navin Kumar Ghimire has contracted coronavirus infection. He had submitted his swab specimen for testing on Sunday, the results for which came out positive, a source confirmed.s Samples had been drawn f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 462,698 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: American music group The Black Eyed Peas have showcased their love and appreciation for Bollywood with their latest video Action which features popular scenes from films including Rajinikanth's sci-fi actioner Robot and Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham . According to PTI, the 4.48-min Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Lyla. Taking to the Instagram, the Pratt, 41 announced the birth of their baby. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzene Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool have made their first signing of the transfer window by bringing in Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term deal, the Premier League champions announced on Monday. The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions las Read More...
KATHMANDU: Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello has sent her love for her fans and shared update about her music on her social media. Taking to her Instagram, the 23-year-old musician shared a casual picture of hers lying on a couch with her guitar and keyboard kept on either side. Read More...
JAKARTA/BEIJING: China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd launched on Tuesday a late-stage human trial involving as many as 1,620 patients in Indonesia for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that it is developing with Indonesian state-owned peer Bio Farma. The candidate, known as CoronaVac and previously PiCoVac Read More...