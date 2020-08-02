Diplomatic relations between Nepal, China lauded

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1
Congratulatory messages have been exchanged between presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China to mark the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries today, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari sent a congratulatory message to President of China Xi Jinping.
While extending warm congratulations to the Chinese president and the government and people of China, President Bhandari said strong bond of friendship between the two countries would be strengthened further in the days ahead. She recalled the historic state visit of President Xi to Nepal in October last year.
President Bhandari has also recalled her state visit to China in April 2019, during which important agreements and understandings were concluded between the two countries. She appreciated Chinese cooperation with Nepal in its socio-economic development and the assistance to fight against COV- ID-19 pandemic through the support of essential medical supplies.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent congratulatory messages to President of China Xi and Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang.
In his messages, Prime Minister Oli has extended warm congratulations and best wishes to the Chinese president, premier and the people of China on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. PM Oli underlined that Nepal consistently maintained ‘One China’ policy and China had always respected Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.
He has also stated that the bilateral agreements on promoting Nepal’s infrastructure development and connectivity including Transit Transport Agreement and feasibility study of Nepal-China Cross-border Railway Project were significant in enhancing the bilateral cooperation.
President of China Xi in his congratulatory message to President Bhandari has stated that the two countries have respected and treated each other as equals, strengthened mutual trust and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations, 65 years ago. He has expressed his readiness to work with Nepal to push China-Nepal relations forward, deliver greater benefits to the two peoples and make positive contribution to the stability and development of the region.
Premier of the State Council of China Li in his message to PM Oli stated that China and Nepal were close neighbours linked by mountains and rivers and added that in 65 years China-Nepal relations and cooperation had advanced stably and continuously.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
