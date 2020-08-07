Eleven casualties reported in Air India aircraft crash-landing in Kerala

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as eleven people died as Air India Express crash landed in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

As per the Consulate General of India in Dubai, 11 casualties have been reported by the police while the injured are being treated.

As per police authorities, so far 11 casualties have been reported and injured are being treated in hospitals. Full details awaited. People from India can call us on +971-565463903, +971 543090571, +971543090572 and +971 543090575 @MOS_MEA @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

Likewise, India’s Minister of Civil Aviation too said that 11 deaths have been reported while all efforts are being made to help the passengers.

Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, pilot of the Air Express flight, died in the accident at Kozhikode.

The plane carrying 191 passengers crashed in the southern city of Calicut in which several passengers were injured.

Air India issued a statement soon after. “Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing,” the statement read.

There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft.

The plane was coming in from Dubai and it overshot the runway as it landed, as per a report on Reuters.

According to Air India officials, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.

