FDA finds contamination in several brands of diabetes drug

WASHINGTON: US health regulators are telling five drugmakers to recall their versions of a widely used diabetes medication after laboratory tests found elevated levels of a contaminant linked to cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that several batches of the drug metformin tested positive for unsafe levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine, a possible cancer-causing chemical that can form as a manufacturing byproduct. The agency has stepped up testing after the chemical was found in dozens of shipments of blood pressure and heartburn drugs last year, triggering recalls of Zantac and other popular over-the-counter and prescription medications.
Metformin tablets are a staple of diabetes care, reducing excess sugar in the blood. People with Type 2 diabetes use metformin alone or with other drugs to help control their blood sugar levels. More than 34 million people in the U.S. have this disease.
Patients should continue taking metformin drugs until their doctor can prescribe a replacement, the FDA said in a statement, noting the risks of discontinuing. Regulators are still assessing whether the recalls will lead to shortages of metformin, but noted that a number of other companies make generic versions of the drugs that don’t appear to be affected by the issue.
Drugmaker Apotex Corp. recalled its extended-release metformin distributed in the U.S. earlier this week after the FDA found contamination in one lot. Apotex said in a statement it voluntarily recalled all supplies of the drug “out of an abundance of caution.” The company said it stopped selling the drug in the U.S. in February 2019 and that little remains on the market.
The FDA announcement did not name the four other drugmakers who have been requested to recall their products.
The agency noted that no contamination problems have been found in immediate-release metformin.
The FDA is responsible for ensuring that medicines for the U.S. market are made in safe, sanitary conditions that meet federal quality standards. But government inspectors have repeatedly criticized the agency for falling short in reviewing overseas manufacturing plants as the pharmaceutical supply chain has increasingly spread to Asia.
In March, the FDA suspended nearly all U.S. and foreign inspections due to safety concerns and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
NEW YORK: In Steven Clay Hunter’s 23 years as an animator at Pixar, he has drawn a seven-armed octopus, a Canadian daredevil and a wheezing toy penguin. But there were scenes he never expected to animate until he began working on his short, “Out.” Hunter wrote and directed the nine-minute Pi Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 28 Announcing the federal budget for fiscal year 2020-21, Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has offered heavy income tax exemption to small and cottage industrialists. The government has exempted income tax of up to 75 per cent for businesses with annual transactions of up to R Read More...
People clean the traditional stone taps and pond to mark the "Sithi Nakha" festival, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The Newar community celebrate Sithi Nakha to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells, and stone spouts. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/ Read More...
TANAHUN: As many as three patients of dengue have been identified at GP Koirala National Centre For Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun. According to Chief of the Centre, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, two of the three patients are receiving treatment there while the third patient Read More...
Hong Kong tells Washington to stay out of its affairs Trump expected to make China announcement later Friday China security ministry to "guide" Hong Kong police HONG KONG: Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the internal debate over new national security laws being imposed b Read More...
More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. New York Mayor B Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 28 The government slashed the sports budget for the upcoming fiscal year heavily although it reiterated the overall development of the sector. Presenting the fiscal budget of 2020-21 at the joint meeting of House of Representatives and the National Assembly, Finance Minister Yub Read More...