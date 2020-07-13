Global coronavirus cases rise above 13 million

LONDON: Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million recorded on July 8.
The number of cases is around triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization.
There have been more than 568,500 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, within the same range as the number of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide. The first death was reported on Jan. 10 in Wuhan, China, before infections and fatalities surged in Europe and then later in the United States.
Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Other places, such as the Australian city of Melbourne, are implementing a second round of shutdowns.
The Reuters tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in Latin America. The Americas account for more than half the world’s infections and half the deaths.
The United States reported a daily global record of 69,070 new infections on July 10. In Brazil, 1.86 million people have tested positive, including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 72,000 people have died.
India, the country with the third-highest number of infections, has been contending with an average of 23,000 new infections each day since the beginning of July.
In countries with limited testing capacity, case numbers reflect only a proportion of total infections. Experts say official data likely under-represents both infections and deaths.
BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis. Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more body of an individual who went missing in the landslide in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, was recovered on Sunday. With this, the landslip death-toll here reached 10. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sarki (11), daughter of Kalu Sarki who also died in this Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has tested negative for coronavirus while his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive. Taking to his Instagram, he confirmed the news while also explaining the symptoms his mother started showing: "I would l Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini is fit and fine according her daughter Esha Deol who rubbished rumours that her mother was admitted to a hospital due to poor health. Taking to her Twitter on July 12, Deol wrote: "My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine! The news regarding her hea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) participated in virtual Dream to Travel Festival, organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in Kathmandu. NTB, in a statement issued Sunday, said, online events bring together travel-trade businessess worldwide to learn networking, and to celebra Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 154 persons infected with coronavirus have been staying in isolation, under observation, at various health centres in Tanahun district. According to the District Health Office, 142 males and 15 females staying in quarantine upon arriving from foreign countries tested positive Read More...
LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with an emphatic 3-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's side up to sixth in the standings with 55 points -- four points behind fourth-placed Le Read More...
BHOJPUR: With the monsoon at it's peak, landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall have displaced at least five families in Bhojpur district. According to the Bhojpur District Police Office, five families of Dingla Bazaar in Shadananda Municipality-8 have been relocated on facing threa Read More...