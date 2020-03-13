India reports first death from coronavirus

NEW DELHI: A 76-year-old man became the first person in India to die from coronavirus, a state health minister said on Thursday.
The 76 year old man from Kalburgi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out.
— B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 12, 2020
B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.
India has said it will suspend a vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Moreover, the country has ordered upcoming international cricket matches to be played in empty stadiums.