Nepal | March 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > India reports first death from coronavirus

India reports first death from coronavirus

Published: March 13, 2020 9:26 am On: World
REUTERS

NEW DELHI: A 76-year-old man became the first person in India to die from coronavirus, a state health minister said on Thursday.


B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.

India has said it will suspend a vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the country has ordered upcoming international cricket matches to be played in empty stadiums.

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times