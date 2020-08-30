India to reopen underground train networks even as coronavirus cases jump

NEW DELHI: India will reopen underground train networks and allow sports and religious events in a limited manner from next month as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy, even as coronavirus infections soar.
India reported 76,472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the numbers seen in the last couple of days, but extending a run that has made the country’s outbreak currently the world’s worst.
The underground train network, a lifeline for millions in the capital city of New Delhi, will be reopened in a phased manner from Sept. 7, the federal home ministry said.
Social, academic, sports and religious events will be permissible with a maximum of a 100 people from Sept. 21, it said.
Schools, colleges will remain closed until end-September.
In all of the containment zones across the country – areas where the spread of infections is most severe – strict lockdown restrictions will remain in place, the government said.
India has reported a total of 3.46 million coronavirus cases, behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total caseload. But it has reported higher single-day case rises than both those countries for almost two weeks.
India’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 1,021 to 62,550, data from the federal health ministry showed.
The western Indian state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai, recorded 331 deaths, the steepest single-day increase among all states over the past two days.
On Friday, lawmaker H. Vasanthakumar from the country’s main opposition party Congress became the latest high profile figure to die from COVID-19.
“The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock,” Rahul Gandhi, a leading member of the Congress party said in a tweet late on Friday.
WASHINGTON: Public health experts expressed concern Friday about President Donald Trump's largely mask-free, socially un-distanced Republican convention event on the White House lawn, saying some of his 1,500 guests may have inadvertently brought and spread the coronavirus to others. “There alm Read More...
LONDONDERRY: Fresh off accepting the Republican Party’s nomination, President Donald Trump said Friday he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob,” as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before. Sowing fear about Read More...
LONDON: Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues. Rowling's decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28 A total of 490 Nepalis returned home today under the fifth phase of repatriation. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 262 passengers along with 16 dead bodies from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Similarly, Himalaya A Read More...
KATHMANDU: As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, the Department of Immigration (DoI) has issued a directive to its office at Tribhuvan International Airport to regularise arrival and departure facilities with effect from September 1. As per the decisio Read More...
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: President Donald Trump said on Friday he considered Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a great friend and expressed concern over his decision to step down for health reasons. “I want to pay my highest respect to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ... a great friend of mine,” Trum Read More...
SIRAHA: Golbazar Municipality has invested in viral transport medium (VTM) machines in order to boost Covid-19 testing capacities in Siraha district. As the municipality is reeling under the shortage of the VTMS, they decided to invest in the same after failing to procure kits from the district h Read More...
At least 24,612,789 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 832,804 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...