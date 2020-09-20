India’s coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million

MUMBAI: Indiaâ€™s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.
The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.
A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.
KATHMANDU: More than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours with which the countryâ€™s Covid-19 tally has surpassed 62,000. As many as 1,204 cases of the coronavirus infection were logged taking the tally to 62,797, on Saturday. Read Also: Kathmandu Valleyâ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the countryâ€™s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 401. As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, seven women and four men lost their lives to the disease. Read Also: Nepal registers 1,204 new Covi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government held a function to mark the sixth Constitution Day and the National Day today. On the occasion, a special event was held at Nepali Army Pavilion in Tundikhel with President Bidya Devi Bhandari as the chief guest. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the function Read More...
KATHMANDU:Â Kathmandu Valley recorded more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than half of the total cases reported from across the country on Sunday. On Friday, it witnessed a massive jump in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases as record-high 859 infections were regist Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalâ€™s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis. As of today, 904,706 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherei Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korea has celebrated its first nation Youth Day with the messages of success delivered by K-pop juggernaut BTS at the country's presidential office on September 19. Standing at podiums before South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the seven members spoke in turns about persevering f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who united for a live reading of a film got flirty while re-enacting a steamy scene. According to IANS, the couple, who got divorced in 2005, had united for a live reading of the 1982 filmÂ Fast Times At Ridgemont HighÂ along with Read More...
Punishment for acid attack perpetrators seen as too less KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 19 Acid attack victim Muskan Khatunâ€™s plea to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has moved the PM to bring stringent laws to curb such attacks. Khatun told THT she was happy the PM had agreed to bring stringent laws to Read More...