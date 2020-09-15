India’s tally of coronavirus infections nears 5 million

MUMBAI: India reported 83,809 new coronavirus infections for its lowest daily jump in a week, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The world’s second-most populous nation appeared to be on course to cross the milestone of 5 million cases on Wednesday, as its tally of 4.93 million is just 70,000 short.
India, where cases have been rising faster than any other nation, lags only the United States in terms of its number of total infections.
The death toll crossed 80,000 on Tuesday, swelled by 1, 054 in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 13 Coronavirus survivors here have shared their plight that social stigma was more painful than coronavirus itself. Not only virus survivors, but also their family members and close relatives have been socially stigmatised, said a coronavirus survivor of Ghodaghodi Municipa Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 13 A man residing in Kathmandu has been helping people rendered jobless after they returned from India due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jangbu Sherpa supported four families of Bajura with food materials for a month. Sherpa said he had helped the families with food mat Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 13 Farmers in Banke district looked worried after they could not sell vegetables in the market. Farmers have not been allowed to transport vegetables to the market due to the ongoing prohibitory order in the midst of coronavirus. “Prohibitory orders enforced in Nepalgunj Read More...
KALIKOT, SEPTEMBER 13 COVID-19 special hospital has come into operation here. Inaugurating the special hospital, Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi said Karnali Province had relatively fewer cases of coronavirus compared to other provinces. “No one has lost life to cor Read More...
GALKOT: A person has gone missing after the incessant rain triggered landslide buried five houses at Jaimini Municipality-1 of Baglung this morning. It has been reported that Hari Krishna Poudel, 61, went missing when the landslide that fell onto his house at Kushmishera, Tunibot. Other five Read More...
TOKYO/SEOUL/BEIJING: Some Asian countries are rolling out early and more aggressive influenza vaccination programs this year, seeking to reduce the potential of people contracting the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, crippling healthcare systems. With a second or third wave of the coronavirus Read More...
WASHINGTON: Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies including our own Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed Read More...
Australia reports 39 infections in past 24 hours Novel coronavirus epicentre begins to relax restrictions Pressure grows to lift more curbs SYDNEY: Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in novel coronavirus infections in nearly three months on Monday as authorities began to ease r Read More...