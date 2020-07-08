Japan battered by more heavy rain, floods, nearly 60 dead

TOKYO: Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan was moving northeast Wednesday, battering large areas of Japan’s main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads. At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding.
By Wednesday morning, parts of Nagano and Gifu in central Japan were flooded by massive downpours.
Footage on NHK television showed swollen water in the Hida River gouging into the embankment, destroying a national highway along the river. In another central Japanese city of Gero, river water rose to just below the bridge above it.
In a mountainous town of Takayama, several houses were hit by a mudslide, with uprooted trees and other debris scattered around. It was not immediately known what happened to their residents.
Across the country, about 3.6 million people were advised to evacuate, although evacuation is not mandatory and the number of people who actually took shelter was not provided.
As of Wednesday morning, the death toll from the heavy rains starting over the weekend had risen to 58, most of them from the hardest-hit Kumamoto prefecture. Four others were found in Fukuoka, another prefecture on Kyushu, Japan’s third-largest island.
Though the rains were causing fresh flooding threats in central Japan, flooding was still affecting the southern region. And search and rescue operations continued in Kumamoto, where 14 people are still missing.
Tens of thousands of army troops, police and other rescue workers mobilized from around the country to assist, and the rescue operations have been hampered by the rains, flooding, mudslides and disrupted communications.
Japan is at high risk of heavy rain in early summer when wet and warm air from the East China Sea flows into a seasonal rain front above the country. In July 2018, more than 200 people, about half of them in Hiroshima, died from heavy rain and flooding in southwestern Japan.
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The agriculture sector could become a source of inclusive growth when millions are expected to be rendered jobless in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to experts. Addressing a virtual event organised today to highlight the 2020 Global Food Policy Report (GFPR) Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DoFTQC) has set the standard for juices and beverages. As per the department, the new standard for beverages and juices has been introduced to ensure healthy competition in the domestic market. “The new standard will Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday appointed its joint secretary Bhakta Bahadur Dhakal as the acting Member Secretary of the National Sports Council. Dhakal, chief of the Sports Department at the Ministry, will be incharge of the Council until the next provision, said the NSC i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday honoured four sports journalists with sports journalism awards. Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar and Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya handed over appreciation letters along with Rs 50,000 each to Dhruba Kumar Tuladhar, Roshan Singh Raut, Keshav Read More...
Kathmandu, July 6 Star Nepali legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been picked up by Jamaica Tallawahs for the eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Tallawahs bought globe-trotting Lamichhane for $90,000 — the base price set by the player himself — in the draft which was conducted Read More...
UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Tuesday that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved use of its Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19. The US EPA said in a statement that the agency had approved two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Read More...