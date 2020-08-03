Latin America sees coronavirus records tumble as cases near 5 million

BUENOS AIRES/ASUNCION/BOGOTA: Argentina broke past 200,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Colombia set a daily record as grim milestones topple in Latin America, pushing the world’s worst affected region towards a combined 5 million cases.
The region, which topped 200,000 deaths on Saturday, has struggled to stall the spread of the novel coronavirus, with infections picking up pace in many countries even as governments look to ease lockdowns and revive economic growth.
Latin America, which has some 8% of the world’s population, accounts for close to 30% of global cases and fatalities, with infections still spreading fast and hitting regional leaders like Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Bolivia’s Jeanine Anez.
Colombia in the last week passed 300,000 cases and 10,000 fatalities. Argentina, which had early success slowing the spread of the virus, has seen a recent spike in infections. Five Latin American countries are now in the global top 10 for cases, according to a Reuters tally.
Brazil, the worst hit country in the region and the second-worst worldwide, has over 2.73 million cases and more than 94,000 deaths.
The giant South American nation, which set a daily record for new cases last week, posted a lower total of 25,800 cases on Sunday, which looked likely to keep the wider region from breaching the 5 million mark until Monday.
Mexico logged over 9,000 new infections from the virus on Saturday and is now the country with the third most deaths worldwide.
Peru, which recently exceeded 400,000 cases, has seen a dangerous resurgence in infections after relaxing quarantine restrictions in a bid to revive a collapsed economy. It posted 7,448 cases on Saturday, the highest since late May.
Around the region, already brittle healthcare systems are straining or overloaded, while economic growth is set to plunge around 9%, pushing up poverty and unemployment.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Congratulatory messages have been exchanged between presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China to mark the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries today, said the Mini Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, AUGUST 1 Livestock Research Laboratory, Biratnagar, has confirmed that a new disease seen among cattle in Morang district for the past two months is lumpy skin. Chief at the laboratory Dr Sanjay Kumar Yadav said Central Livestock Research Laboratory had detected the disease. “Aft Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 1 A mental health patient in Jhapa spent more than three years in prison without undergoing trial. Madhav Giri, a resident of Birtamod Municipality-8, who is a mental health patient, spent three years and four months before he was released from prison recently. Due to lack of evi Read More...
SANKHUWASABHA, AUGUST 1 Four glacial lakes in Sankhuwasabha are at risk of bursting. Of the 10 such lakes in the district, four including the Lower Barun glacial lake, are at high risk of outbrust, said International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development. ICIMOD’s Arun Bahadur Shrest Read More...
MIAMI: Isaias weakened slightly to a tropical storm on Saturday after lashing the Bahamas, but forecasters warned it would likely grow into a hurricane again overnight as it approaches coronavirus-stricken eastern Florida. Isaias, which was moving northwest off the Bahamas' Andros Island Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Initially, when Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) launched the Monetary Policy for fiscal 2020-21 the country’s sole secondary market went on a bull run as the policy announced various packages to revive the economy which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in recent da Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Gold price set a new record every other day during the trading week between July 26 and 31. Due to the impact of COV- ID-19 on the global economy the bullion price in the domestic market has also soared. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Ass Read More...
LALITPUR: Orthoplast Rehab Centre has signed national football team skipper and goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong as its brand ambassador here on Saturday. Chemjong and Managing Director of the Centre Hari Kumar Tamang signed the memorandum of understanding amidst a programme. As per the one-year agr Read More...