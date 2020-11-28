Lawmakers throw pig guts, punches on Taiwan parliament floor

Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to lawmakers on Friday morning about the pork policy when opposition party lawmakers from the Nationalist party, also known as the KMT, blocked his attempt to speak by dumping bags of pig organs. Legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party attempted to stop them, resulting in chaos and an exchange of punches.
A DPP lawmaker wrestled a KMT lawmaker to the floor in the scuffle.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration lifted a longstanding ban on imports of U.S. pork and beef in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January.
That decision has met with fierce opposition, both from the KMT and individual citizens. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug that some farmers add to animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat.
On Sunday, thousands of people marched in Taipei to protest the imports.
U.S. pork would account for a small percentage of the island’s consumption, but the Nationalist party has seized on the issue in an effort to mobilize support following successive failures at the polls.
“When you were in the opposition, you were against U.S. pork, now that you’re in power, you’ve become a supporter of U.S. pork,” said KMT legislator Lin Wei-chou, who led the group of lawmakers protesting the policy on Friday. They wore black T-shirts that read “oppose ractopamine-pork.”
DPP lawmakers called for peace. “You have blocked Premier Su from reposting to the parliament for 12 times, ” said Hsu Sheng-chieh, a DPP legislative member. “Please return to reason.”
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stressed the need to advance the social security scheme with coordination, collaboration and cooperation among the three tiers of government. Addressing a programme organised by the Social Security Fund on the occasion of the Third Social Sec Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26 Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai claimed all the earthquake-damaged cultural and religious heritages would be reconstructed within two years. Inaugurating the construction of Narayan Chatubyuha temple’s entrance gate on the premise Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 26 Middlemen have started buying rice from Food Management and Trade Company Limited. Farmers complained that middlemen had urged them to take coupons for the high quantity of rice. FMTCL bought 50 quintal rice from one farmer. Following the same, some farmers were compe Read More...
BAJURA, NOVEMBER 26 Information and Psycho-social Counselling Desk was established to mark the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence at Martadi in Bajura today. Acting Chief at Badimalika Municipality’s Woman and Children Department Bindu Badal said the desk was established t Read More...
However, one thing that we need to be concerned about is the seriousness of cyber security risks. It is no more limited to the configuration of a firewall or securing our passwords. The consequences of a breakdown in security extends beyond the military and business organisations, to societies, and Read More...
Do you wish to see your video go viral on social media and achieve overnight popularity? If so, the science behind how to go viral on social media is very simple. For this, you don’t have to be creative. All you have to do is criticise wellknown personalities or post semi-nude pictures od yours on Read More...
BAGMATI, NOVEMBER 26 The Agriculture Inputs Company Limited Provincial Office in Hetauda has failed to meet the demand of farmers for wheat seeds. The office has however attributed the lack of storage space to stock the seeds as the reason behind its inability to provide seeds. The demand f Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 26 Nepal has reopened its border with India, long closed due to the COVID-19 infection. The main entry points with India reopened today after the home ministry instructed district administration offices to allow movement of those moving across the border points on foot. A Read More...