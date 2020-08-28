Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic would worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine against it had been developed.
Western Europe’s longest serving leader also called on the world to accelerate the fight against global warming, and for Germany and Europe to maintain dialogue with other major powers through difficult times while beating the drum for democracy.
But as Merkel makes preparations to step down before the next national election in October 2021, she made clear that she expects the pandemic to define her last year in office.
Urging citizens not to drop their guard against the virus as Germany’s daily infection rate rises, she told a news conference: “This is a serious matter, as serious as it’s ever been, and you need to carry on taking it seriously.”
Even though Germany would not fully repay debt incurred to fund relief measures offsetting the impact of COVID-19 until 2058, such stimulus was essential as the economy could not be allowed to grind to a halt, she said.
Her government would also work to foster social cohesion in the face of the pandemic, focusing on protecting children and other vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and low-income families, from its effects.
Meanwhile, she said further contracts for COVID-19 vaccines were “in the works” between drug companies and the European Union, whose rotating presidency Germany holds until December.
With none of the many vaccines under development having yet passed through phase III trials, the European Commission this week secured at least 300 million doses of British drug maker AstraZeneca’s potential treatment.
WINTER UNCERTAINTY
Merkel also said that, with global efforts to combat climate change insufficient, the EU needed to adjust climate goals it has set for 2030, and that she wanted a carbon pricing mechanism for the industry and transport sectors.
It was also important for Europe to keep channels of communication open with China and Russia, even if there were issues on which they disagreed.
She cited tensions over Hong Kong and Belarus, and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital.
Fondly referred to as “Mutti” or Mum in Germany, Merkel has been a dominant figure on the world stage since 2005, helping to steer the EU through the euro zone crisis and opening Germany’s doors to migrants fleeing wars in the Middle East in 2015 – a strategy that still divides the bloc and her country.
Her government has so far also managed the coronavirus crisis better than many of its European counterparts, introducing rigorous testing that has helped keep cases and deaths relatively low.
But, in common with the trend across much of the world, the country’s new daily infections have accelerated in recent weeks.
Merkel and regional leaders agreed on Thursday to keep Germany’s schools open, ban major events until at least the end of the year, and toughen quarantine rules for travellers returning from high-risk countries.
She stressed on Friday she would continue to focus on battling the pandemic, rather than preparing for retirement.
Asked if she had booked her post-chancellorship dream vacation yet, she said: “This is not the time to book such trips. I am fully occupied with the current time.”
Nobody could foresee how the situation would develop in the winter, she said.
“We only know a little bit about the virus… Whenever we know something new we will need to take new measures. It’s going to be an ongoing process.”
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 The country’s external relations witnessed a robust growth in multiple sectors with important initiatives taken and notable achievements made in the past one year, states the annual report released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week. Report on Nepal’s Foreign Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 As the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Kathmandu valley, the issue of contaminated waste generated by hospitals, health care facilities and isolation centres has emerged as a new challenge for local level governments. The amount of contaminated waste has been in Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 Though prohibitory orders restricting mobility and non-essential services are in place in Kathmandu valley their implementation has remained poor. People’s activities and mobility taking place in the name of emergency situations have rendered a severe blow to the governm Read More...
Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in New York after previously saying she would withdraw from the match to protest against racial injustice. The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday b Read More...
ASUNCION: Coronavirus cases passed the 7 million mark in Latin America on Thursday even as some countries begin to show a slight decline in infections in a region with the world's highest level of contagion, according to a Reuters tally. The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the Read More...
ROSARIO: Lionel Messi has never hidden his desire to play for hometown club Newell’s Old Boys and though his decision to leave Barcelona prompted dancing in the streets of Rosario on Thursday, most fans know he's probably not coming home just yet. Officials and supporters of the club beli Read More...
Meant to isolate asymptomatic cases Not enough: Experts Kathmandu, August 27 The government has decided to set up 6,000 beds in Kathmandu valley to isolate asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, but health experts say that the number is inadequate, as the number of COVID-19 cases was rising sh Read More...