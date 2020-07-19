Mexico reports 7,615 new cases of coronavirus, marking record

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s Health Ministry on Saturday posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 7,615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913, health ministry data showed.
The ministry also reported 578 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 38,888 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Speaking to a news conference, the Mexican government’s head of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, stressed that the country must not let down its guard.
“We expect to have a long epidemic, so we have to change personal habits and protect ourselves from risk,” he said.
