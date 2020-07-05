Mexico’s COVID deaths pass 30,000, world’s 5th highest total

MEXICO CITY: Mexico topped 30,000 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Officials reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for the day, bringing the nation’s total to 30,366 for the pandemic. Mexico’s total confirmed infections rose by almost 6,000 to 251,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth highest caseload.
Also Saturday, about 200 street vendors briefly blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City on Saturday to demand they be allowed to sell again amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sidewalks of the colonial-era downtown are usually crowded with vendors who lay out their wares on wire racks or blankets. But since March, the city has banned such informal commerce and closed most established businesses in the district to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Protesting vendors carried signs and chanted slogans claiming they could no longer bear the lockdown. Most have no unemployment insurance, and after three months of not selling many are growing desperate.
Officials had allowed a partial reopening of downtown this week although virus cases continue to climb, but they reversed course Friday after a lack of sanitary measures were reported at some stores. While most customers and employees wore some form of face mask, many stores didn’t reduce the number of clients allowed in or provide the required foot-wiping pads or sanitizer gel.
The joint reopening plan required the active participation of the government, the public and store owners, and Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said it would now be rethought.
Reopening plans in other parts of the city were not affected by the reversal on the downtown area.
