Monsoon flood, mudslide kill 5 in India, disaster teams sent

NEW DELHI: A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding killed at least five people in southern India on Friday, police said.
Kerala state’s top elected official Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that dozens of people were feared trapped and teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district’s Rajamalai area where the mudslide occurred.
Police officer Abraham Issac confirmed five deaths. Communication links and electricity wires were snapped and a road bridge in the area washed away.
The rising Muthirapuzha River also flooded low-lying areas of Munnar, also in Iddiki district.
Annual monsoon rains hit South Asian from June to September. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
More than 550 people have died in India, Bangladesh and Nepal and over 9.6 million people have been displaced across South Asia since the flooding began in June, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC.
Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is NCP (NCP) Gandaki Province in-charge. A former secretary of then CPN-UML party, Gurung is the supporter of Prime Minister and NCP (NCP) co-chairperson KP Sharma Oli. As the intra-party feud has escalated lately, CM Gurung has been quite occupie Read More...
11 infected are Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj BIRGUNJ: As many as 43 cases of coronavirus infection have freshly surfaced in Parsa on Thursday. Among the infected is central committee member of main opposition Nepali Congress, Ajay Chaurasiya. The infections were confirmed through the P Read More...
SAPTARI: A 45-year-old man from Rupani Rural Municipality-5 of Saptari was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, albeit post demise. He had passed away on Tuesday night. The deceased had been suffering from high fever for about two weeks for which he purchased medicines from a local pharmacy. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has made yet another record at an all time high of Rs 102,500 per tola in the domestic market today. Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) showed an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola on fine gold. The price of tejabi gold stands at Rs 10 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six of the security personnel stationed at the residence of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have tested positive for coronavirus. The PCR tests were carried out at Maharajgunj-based Nepal Police Hospital. According to Dahal's secretariat, the infected Read More...
French president due to visit Beirut on Thursday Dozens still missing after Tuesday's huge blast Officials start counting enormous cost of explosion World Bank says working to mobilise financial support BEIRUT: Lebanon mourned on Thursday the victims of the most powerful blast to hit Read More...
KATHMANDU: International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), an international non-government organisation which works as advocate for justice and human rights, has called upon the Government of Nepal to undertake substantial reforms in order to ensure that the wide-ranging constitutional and political re Read More...
DHARAN: An industry has been held responsible for transmission of coronavirus at community level in Dharan Sub-metropolitan City of Sunsari district. Negligence on the part of Priti Valve and Fittings Industries Pvt Ltd located in the Industrial Area of Dharan-8 has been blamed for local Read More...