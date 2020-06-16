New Zealand confirms two new cases ending coronavirus free run

WELLINGTON: New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country.
The new infections are a set back to New Zealand, which lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls last week, declaring it had no new or active cases of the coronavirus, one of the first countries in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had warned that new cases may come up in the future as New Zealanders return home, and some others were allowed in under special conditions.
The two new cases were women aged in their 30s and 40s who visited a dying parent in Wellington, the director general of health said in a news conference.
Both women arrived in New Zealand on June 7 from the UK, via Doha and Brisbane and were in an isolation facility in Auckland. They were given special permission to leave the facility to visit the dying parent in Wellington. Both are self isolating now, Ashley Bloomfield said.
This takes the total number of cases recorded in the country to 1,506 cases, deaths from the disease remain at 22.
New Zealand’s 5 million people emerged from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India and the United States continue to grapple with spread of the virus.
This was largely due to strict restrictions in which most businesses were shut and everyone except essential workers had to stay home.
Ardern has been wary of saying the country was ‘COVID-free’ as the global pandemic raged around the world and new cases were likely to come to the country.
“I don’t want New Zealanders to believe that the battle is over when it is not,” she said earlier this week.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is under pressure to call the annual general meeting (AGM) and hold the election for the next executive committee. Though the FNCCI had planned to hold its AGM and election on April 10 and Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: Body of the youth, who died in police custody at Area Police Office based in Dhanusha's Sabaila Municipality, has apparently begun to putrefy. Shambhu Sada, a youth from Barkurwa, Sabaila Municipality-12 in Dhanusha district was apparently found hanging in the toilet of the cell at Read More...
Bajura, June 14 Taking advantage of the nationwide lockdown, wildlife poachers have become active in Bajura, of late. Wildlife poaching has increased in places such as Martadi, Dahakot, Manakot, Toli, Kailashmandau, Kanda, Chhatara, Rugin and Dogadi. Poachers had killed a deer in Tribeni Mu Read More...
With shift in customer behaviour, people have adopted online shopping; are ordering books, clothes and skin-care products in the latter days of lockdown KATHMANDU Reading books has very much been a part of Dinesh Karki’s lockdown routine — he reads books during his leisure time, an Read More...
Virtual tours make it possible with an aim to let people confined in their homes explore the country KATHMANDU Travelling is a way to find peace of mind and other benefits, but with travel restrictions imposed due to lockdown and COVID-19 risks, we have not been able to go anywhere. Many of us Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: Shambhu Sada was found dead inside a cell of a police station in Sabaila Municipality-12 of Dhanusha district, on June 9. He had surrendered to the police after his tractor killed a woman and injured another person at Dhanusha on May 25. The police have alleged that the 22-year-old M Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has further extended the suspension period for all domestic and international flights. The suspension period of all domestic and international commercial passenger flights has been extended till July 5, 2020, in accordance to the decision of the Council of Ministers, sta Read More...
LOUISVILLE: Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home. The superstar said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville pol Read More...