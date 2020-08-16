New Zealand’s COVID-19 outbreak grows, as Australian cases ease

MELBOURNE: A new coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, health officials said on Sunday, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September general election in question.
After stifling the virus earlier this year before it became a public health crisis and after 102 days without new infections, an abrupt resurgence last week in Auckland prompted an immediate lockdown of the country’s largest city.
Sunday’s numbers bring New Zealand’s total active cases to 69, providing more ammunition to a conservative opposition that wants to delay a Sept. 19 general election, which opinion polls show Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party winning.
Ardern is expected to resist a delay but has said she will decide by Monday.
Health Minister John Hipkins told a media briefing on Sunday that the government was working to ensure adequate supplies of masks, which are currently recommended but not mandatory.
“We could make it compulsory and spend a lot of time on enforcement, what we need here is a cultural acceptance amongst all New Zealanders,” Hipkins said.
In neighbouring Australia, which has also been struggling with a resurgence of the coronavirus in two of its largest states, New South Wales and Victoria, there were signs of a further downward trend.
New South Wales reported just five new cases, while Victoria, where masks became compulsory in July after the state became the centre of the country’s largest outbreak, reported 279 new cases on Sunday, along with 16 more deaths.
The daily number of new cases this week has been well below the peak of 725 on Aug. 5. Melbourne, the state’s capital, remains under a strict lockdown.
Speaking before Victoria announced its daily tally, Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said the state still has a long way to go.
“But the signs now are that the trend is of progressive reduction,” Hunt told Sky News television.
He also said the federal government is close to striking a deal that would permit the production of a vaccine in Australia, likely in 2021.
“I am now, on the basis of our best advice, genuinely more optimistic,” Hunt said, without giving more details.
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
TOKYO: Japan on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, with Emperor Naruhito expressing “deep remorse” over his country’s wartime actions at a somber annual ceremony curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Naruhito pledged to reflect on the war's events and ex Read More...
SRINAGAR: Militants attacked a police team in Kashmir on Friday, killing two officers and wounding one despite tight security in the disputed Muslim-majority region ahead of India’s Independence Day. A group of militants opened fire on the police team that was on duty in the Nowgam area of Srin Read More...
Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Friday that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) had declined its request to waive a 30% commission fee the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, taking a shot at its fellow Big Tech peer as developers challenge the policy. The move is the latest salvo in a long-running cold Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A 40-year-old man who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal died on Saturday. The hospital's coronavirus focal person and medical department chief Dr Sudarshan Thapa identified the deceased as a resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvast Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on India's Independence Day today. The two prime ministers held talks for the first time since Nepal issued a political map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 468 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 26,019. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,047 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 98 have been r Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of the government and people of Nepal, extended hearty congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and through him to the government and people of India on its 74th Independence Day, today. PM Oli, in the telephonic conversation wit Read More...