Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Hundreds of millions of Indians in north India woke up on Sunday to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revellers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate.
The capital New Delhi was blanketed with a thick haze, with the average pollution level over 9 times what is considered safe by the World Health Organization.
Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had banned the use and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, but the policy has been difficult to implement.
Revellers in the capital let off huge amounts of fireworks well into Sunday morning, prompting angry residents and environmentalists to complain on social media of breathing difficulties and stinging eyes.
“Our gods must be so happy today, that their followers burst firecrackers and choked the young ones to despair and death,” said Vimlendu Jha, the founder of non-profit environmental group Swechha.
Some defended firecrackers as an essential part of a religious tradition celebrated by millions across the country.
“Are you realizing how all of India, all places stood up in defiance against the cracker ban? It’s like a form of Hindu- freedom battle cry,” Tarun Vijay, a leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, tweeted.
New Delhi’s air pollution typically worsens in October and November due to farmers burning agricultural waste, coal-fired power plants, traffic and windless days.
The raging coronavirus epidemic, with more than 400,000 cases in the city of 20 million people, has also heightened alarm over the smog. Doctors have warned of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses.
Cities in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and New Delhi – which have already been suffering from some of the worst air in the world – saw even higher levels of pollution than on the morning after Diwali last year, government data analyzed by Reuters showed.
An average of air quality indices measured at different places within the major cities in these states was higher than last year, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,602,603 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres). Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt E Read More...
WASHINGTON: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gai-Goru Puja (Cow or ox worship) and Hali Tihar are being observed throughout the country today. Tihar festival is celebrated by the Hindus in the country. On this day, the cow is worshipped as per the religious belief that we get love from her like a mother. The cow milk, urine and d Read More...
BUCHAREST: A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID- Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested posi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million a day after it celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu festival. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fata Read More...