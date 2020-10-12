Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY: The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.
Findings from the study done by Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, appear to show that in a very controlled environment the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.
CSIRO researchers found that at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) the SARS-COV-2 virus remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as plastic banknotes and glass found on mobile phone screens. The study was published in Virology Journal.
By comparison, Influenza A virus has been found to survive on surfaces for 17 days.
“It really reinforces the importance of washing hands and sanitising where possible and certainly wiping down surfaces that may be in contact with the virus,” said the study’s lead researcher Shane Riddell.
The study involved drying virus in an artificial mucus on a range of surfaces at concentrations similar to samples from COVID-19 patients and then recovering the virus over a month.
Experiments done at 20, 30 and 40 degrees C showed the virus survived longer at cooler temperatures, longer on smooth surfaces than on complex surfaces such as cotton, and longer on paper banknotes than on plastic banknotes.
“So heading into summer that’s certainly going to be an important factor that the virus won’t last as long in the warmer temperatures,” Riddell said, referring to the upcoming southern hemisphere summer.
All the experiments were done in the dark to remove the impact of ultraviolet light, as research has shown direct sunlight can kill the virus.
“So in the real world results would likely be shorter than what we were able to show,” Riddell told Reuters.
Researchers said given that proteins and fats in body fluids can also sharply increase virus survival times, their study may help explain the apparent persistence and spread of the virus in cool environments like meat-packing facilities.
Australia has fared much better than most other rich nations in combating COVID-19, with a total of about 27,000 infections and 898 deaths in a population of 25 million.
The epicentre of the country’s second wave of infection, Victoria state, reported 15 new cases on Monday, well shy of a target of less than five which the government has set for the easing of a hard lockdown in the state capital Melbourne.
New South Wales, the most populous state, reported six new cases on Monday, five of whom were returned travelers in quarantine.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Profit-booking on the last trading day limited the week-on-week gain of Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading period between October 4 and 8 to 1.8 per cent or 18.59 points, although the weekly turnover, trading volume and number of transactions all went up notab Read More...
BARA, OCTOBER 10 A strip of public land, which was fraudulently transferred to an individual, has been brought under the government ownership in Bara. The land was used as a cremation ground in the past. Voices had been raised demanding the revocation of private ownership of the six bigaha and Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Nepali diaspora, researchers and academics have highlighted that Nepal needs to utilise the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to review its existing migration policies, their implementation and prepare a new roadmap for migration for work abroad in future. The virtual p Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Nepali Army is set to organise symbolic inauguration of Nepali’s biggest festival Dashain, on the seventh day called Fulpati, in view of the COVID-19. The Nepali Army, which is also an integral part of the official celebration of Dashain in the country, will officially Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The price of precious metals bobbed during the trading week of October 4 to 9, but eventually recorded gain over the review period as optimism over more federal fiscal aid pushed the stock market and gold higher at the end of the week. The rate publicised by the Federatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The coronavirus pandemic is likely to adversely impact Nepal’s aim to become self reliant in fish, meat and milk. Presenting a paper at the ongoing Second NRN Global Knowledge Convention organised by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), Director at Livestock Dep Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Two more Covid-19 infected persons undergoing treatment at the Bheri Hospital in Banke died last night. An 84-year-old man of Traffic Chowk in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-10 succumbed at 9:55 pm last night while another 71-year-old woman of Kohalpur Municipality-8 died at 10:00 p Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported three new Covid-19 related fatalities on Sunday. A 62-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-8 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 8:00 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Covid Read More...