NY Times front page features names of U.S. coronavirus casualties

Reuters

NEW YORK: As the U.S. death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, nears 100,000, The New York Times marked the expected milestone by filling the entire front page of its Sunday (May 24) edition with the names, ages and brief details of some of the virus victims and the headline “U.S. DEATHS NEAR 100,000, AN INCALCULABLE LOSS.”

The paper said it drew from 1,000 obituaries and death notices in hundreds of U.S. newspapers to highlight the pandemic’s individual human toll.

This week, 11 states have reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, including Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Maryland, Maine, Nevada, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters tally.

