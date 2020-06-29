THT Online

KATHMANDU: Pakistan’s Stock Exchange building in Karachi was under attack on Monday as four gunmen opened fire in the high security area on Monday.

However, security forces immediately intervened and killed the perpetrators. According to the military, two other people lost their lives in the attack.

“There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today. The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” Pakistan Stock Exchange had earlier shared on Twitter.

“For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place.”

The high security area that was attacked with grenades and guns also houses head offices of many private banks, according to a Reuters report.

“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car.”

So far, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

