Putin, Lukashenko discussed Belarus crisis on phone: Belarus state media

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladmir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko spoke by telephone on Monday and discussed the situation in Belarus, the Belta news agency reported.
The Belarusian state-run agency also reported the two leaders had agreed that Belarusians would take part in Phase Three trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine.
Belarus would be the first foreign country to receive deliveries of the vaccine, Belta added.
Russia is a close ally of Belarus where Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge of his 26-year rule, amid protests over a disputed August 9 presidential election.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed charge-sheets at the Special Court yesterday against four persons for their alleged involvement in corruption. According to the anti-graft body, those indicted for corruption are Chief Administrative Officer Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh has underscored the need for a capable leadership that could steer the party in the right direction. In a virtual interaction organised by the NC’s Nepal Women’s Association, on the occasion of the 24th Memorial Day of founding p Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 A total of 3,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser have arrived in the country in the last one week. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), recently 2,500 tonnes of urea fertilisers were delivered at Birgunj Port, while 500 tonnes of urea ferti Read More...
KATHMANDU: To address the increasing threat of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has published a guideline for import and distribution of fertilisers. The MoALD has directed Agriculture Input Company Ltd (AICL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Under the fifth phase of repatriation, a total of 367 Nepalis returned home today. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 63 passengers returned from Malaysia via Malaysian Air. The Malaysian Air also transported 41 Nepali migrant workers from Kathmandu to Kuala Lum Read More...
KAVRE, AUGUST 26 Though the risk of COVID-19 spread at the community level is high, most of the local levels in Kavre are reluctant to build isolation wards. Of the total 13 local levels, only five have built their own isolation facilities till date. According to COVID-19 Prevention and Contro Read More...
BARA, AUGUST 26 In view of increasing COV- ID-19 infections in the ward, an isolation ward has been set up in ward 23 of Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City, Bara. At the initiative of ward 23 Chairperson Aslam Dewan, a 30-bed isolation ward has been set up in Atimkhana Rasidiya Orphanage (a re Read More...
DOLAKHA, AUGUST 26 At least three persons died after a rabid dog bit them in Melung and Baiteshwor Rural Municipalities of Dolakha district. Ram Chandra Bhandari, 32, of the rural municipality died in the course of treatment in Patan Hospital, Lalitpur, today. The rabid dog had bitten him o Read More...