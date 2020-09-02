Rains hit southern Japan island as Koreas ready for typhoon

TOKYO: An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday heading to the Korean Peninsula as another storm in the Pacific was growing stronger.
Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) with higher gusts, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu was warned of heavy rainfall, fierce winds and possible mudslides.
The storm brought down trees and overturned cars on Okinawa on Tuesday. More than 700 home were still without electricity, according to Okinawa Electric Power Co.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled in South Korea ahead of Maysak, while North Korea scrambled to protect its buildings, roads and crops from the second typhoon to hit their peninsula in as many weeks.
Maysak was passing south of South Korea’s southern resort island of Jeju as of Wednesday morning and was forecast to make landfall near the southern mainland port of Busan early Thursday.
South Korea’s weather agency said the typhoon will affect most of the country and warned of potential damage from the “very strong winds and very hard rain.”
More than 340 domestic flights in and out of Jeju were cancelled as of Wednesday morning, the Korea Airports Corporation said. Authorities were also restricting entry to public parks and were moving hundreds of fishing boats and passenger vessels to safety.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said officials were employing “urgent measures” to minimize damage from the typhoon, which was forecast to graze its eastern region before reaching land near the northeastern city of Chongjin.
KCNA said officials were examining buildings, roads, railways, cropland and drainage systems and moving fishing boats to safety. “Scrupulous” protective measures were being applied to power stations to ensure stable power supply during the storm, the report said.
Another storm in the Pacific was blowing north and forecast to affect North Asia by the weekend. Tropical Storm Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 90 kph (56 mph), could gain in ferocity before slamming into Japan’s southern main islands of Kyushu and Shikoku before reaching the Korean Peninsula on Monday.
Typhoon Bavi last week damaged homes, buildings and crops in the Koreas. South Korean authorities said no casualties were reported, and North Korean state media did not mention any deaths or injuries.
Storms, coming so close one after the other, bring great risk to disaster-prone regions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson for the 2020 Indian Premier League season, with the fast bowler heading home ahead of the birth of his first child. Zampa, who has previously played for the defunct Rising Pune Su Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three covid related deaths have been reported in Birgunj in the last 12 hours. All three of them passed away while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Birgunj. A 53-year-old man of Harpatgunj in Birgunj Metropolitan City-20 died while undergoing treatment for the last 17 days Read More...
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Russia and Chinese vaccines raise doubts High-profile novel coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on adenovirus type 5, or Ad5, a common cold virus that many people have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said festivals celebrated by Nepalis of various ethnicities and communities living in diverse geography have tied all the Nepalis in a thread of unity. PM Oli said this in a message of best wishes extended on the occasion of the Indrajatra festival tod Read More...
LOS ANGELES: K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1. "Dynamite," the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 30 Read More...
BENGALURU: India's tally of coronavirus infections surged to nearly 3.7 million on Tuesday, as millions of masked students sat for college admission exams after the government refused to defer them. India, the world's third most affected country by the pandemic after the United States and Bra Read More...
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former US Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to with Read More...
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Monday it had erred in blocking a pro-Biden ad submitted by Democratic political action committee Priorities USA, after initially telling the group the video violated its policy against “sensational” content. A company spokesman cited an “enforceme Read More...