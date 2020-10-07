Russia touts test launch of hypersonic missile on Putin’s birthday

MOSCOW: Russia has test launched its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea, a senior commander told Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader’s 68th birthday on Wednesday.
Speaking to Putin by video link, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the army’s general staff, said the test strike on Tuesday was carried out from the Admiral Gorshkov vessel which was located in the White Sea in northern Russia.
Putin, who has pledged to beef up Russia’s military presence in the Arctic, talked up hypersonic missiles and a new generation of Russian weapons in a March 2018 speech. He praised the test launch on Wednesday.
“This is a big event not only for the life of the armed forces, but also for all of Russia, for the whole country,” Putin told Gerasimov.
The Tsirkon test comes amid tensions over arms control between Russia and the United States. New START, the last major nuclear arms pact in place between the two countries, is due to expire in February.
Gerasimov said the missile hit its target at a distance of 450 kilometres (280 miles) in four and a half minutes after reaching hypersonic speeds of more than Mach 8.
He added that tests would continue and that Russian surface vessels and submarines would be armed with the missile when those tests are completed.
Russia reportedly test-launched the missile successfully from a military vessel for the first time in January.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...