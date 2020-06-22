South Korea says it is battling ‘second wave’ of coronavirus

SEOUL: Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a “second wave” of novel coronavirus infections focused around its densely populated capital, stemming from a holiday in May.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had previously said South Korea’s first wave had never really ended.
But on Monday, KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it had become clear that a holiday weekend in early May marked the beginning of a new wave of infections focused in the greater Seoul area, which had previously seen few cases.
“In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March,” Jeong said at a regular briefing. “Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on.”
At the end of February, South Korea reported a peak of more than 900 cases in a day, in the first large outbreak of the coronavirus outside of China.
An intensive tracking and testing campaign reduced the numbers to single digits by late April.
But just as the country announced it would be easing social distancing guidelines in early May, new cases spiked, driven in part by infections among young people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the holiday weekend.
“We originally predicted that the second wave would emerge in fall or winter,” Jeong said. “Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue.”
As of midnight Sunday, South Korea reported 17 new coronavirus cases, the first time in nearly a month that daily new cases had dropped below 20. It was a drop from the 48 and 67 cases reported in the previous two days.
South Korea has reported a total of 12,438 cases, with 280 deaths.
While Jeong called for vigilance, she also said that as long as people maintain two-metre spacing, they may take off masks in certain circumstances in hot weather.
MADRID: Spain reopened its borders to British tourists on Sunday in a bid to kickstart its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising levels of coronavirus infections. At a campaign rally, President Donald Trump said he told his government to reduce US testing for the virus, an appa Read More...
KATHMANDU: The confirmation of 421 new cases have pushed Nepal's coronavirus infection tally nearer to the 10,000 mark on Sunday. The nationwide Covid-19 count stands at 9026 with the latest additions. Of the 421 newly infected 64 are female while 357 are male, the Ministry of Health and Populati Read More...
BHOJPUR: The landslide at Oyang of Makalu Rural Municipality-2 and 4 in Sankhuwasabha has partially blocked the Arun river leading to displacement of families around the area. According to Deputy Superintendent (DSP) at the Sakhuwasabha District Police Office, Nawaraj Malla, the landslide cause Read More...
CHIAYI, Taiwan: A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most loca Read More...
PARIS: Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier have declined to sign short-term contract extensions that would allow them to play cup finals and the Champions League final tournament with Paris St Germain, French radio RMC reported on Sunday. The Uruguay striker and the Belgium defender's contracts Read More...
KATHMANDU: One more coronavirus infection related death has been reported on Sunday. Nepal's Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 23 with the death of a 69-year-old man from Chhatrakot Rural Municipality-5, Gulmi. The Ministry of Health informed in its media briefing that the man was suffering Read More...
KARACHI: All-rounder Shoaib Malik has been allowed to join the Pakistan squad in England late after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not met for five months due to the COVID-19 crisis, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday. Pakistan is scheduled to play three Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane has turned down the offer of a contract extension and will leave the club, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. "Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not Read More...