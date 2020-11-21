Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, was quarantining Friday after learning he has been infected with the coronavirus, a spokesperson said.
The younger Trump learned his diagnosis at the beginning of the week and has had no symptoms, said the spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss private medical information.
Trump Jr. is following all medically recommended guidelines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the spokesperson added.
The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with a virus that has killed more than 250,000 Americans and infected nearly 12 million others.
President-elect Joe Biden made President Trump’s response to the virus a top issue in the recently concluded race for the White House, though Trump has yet to acknowledge the outcome.
President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron have all recovered from their coronavirus infections in October. The president spent three days in a military hospital where he was treated with experimental drugs; the first lady weathered her illness at the White House.
Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the coronavirus in July.
WELLINGTON: Pace spearhead Trent Boult needed a small break to catch up with his family and get ready for the test series against West Indies rather than play the three Twenty20 matches that start next Friday, according to former New Zealand quick Shane Bond. Bond and Boult are currently in m Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 Two candidates have been unanimously elected as the central members of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI). Rajendra Raut, contesting from Province 1 and Sandeep Kumar Agrawal, contesting from the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Read More...
KATHMANDU: Laxmi Bank has expanded its footprint by opening three new branches at Tokha, Mulpani and Sundhara (Patan) of Bagmati Pradesh. The newly opened branches are located at Ward 8 of Lalitpur Metro; Ward 7 of Gokarneswor Municipality; and Ward 3 of Tokha Municipality and will operate as a f Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Nepal Rugby Association has received the associate membership from the World Rugby. The NRA had got the full membership from Asian Rugby Federation in 2018 and the interim council meeting of the World Rugby approved Nepal and Panama as the new associate members. “Nepal’s add Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Nepali team earned berth in finals of the 12th Esports World Championship. The Dota2 Nepal team of Abhinav Shakya, Ayush Pant, Irin Rai, Shranup Tandukar and Sumit Shrestha won the regional qualifying event and made it to the World Championship slated for from December 6-12 in Isra Read More...
TEGUCIGALPA/MEXICO CITY: Authorities in Central America recovered more bodies on Thursday from landslides triggered by hurricane Iota, which battered the impoverished region this week, the second deadly storm to roar through this month. The number of reported deaths rose to more than 40 across Read More...
WASHINGTON: The US National Science Foundation on Thursday announced it will close down the massive space telescope at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory, ending 57 years of astronomical discoveries after suffering two destructive mishaps in recent months. Operations at the observatory, one of t Read More...
MOSCOW: Units of the Azerbaijani army have entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Friday. The truce, brokered by Russia last Read More...