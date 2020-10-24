Sri Lanka closes harbors after 609 test positive

COLOMBO: Authorities in Sri Lanka on Saturday closed at least two fishery harbors and many stalls after a surge of 609 cases linked to the country’s main fish market.
The government also widened the curfew in parts of Colombo, the capital. At least 11 villages were isolated in densely populated Western province, which includes Colombo.
Health authorities on Wednesday temporarily closed the fish market on Colombo’s outskirts after 49 traders tested positive for the coronavirus. By Saturday, the number of cases went up to 609.
Hundreds of traders and fishermen are being tested.
Authorities say the outbreak is related to a cluster in a garment factory early this month, which has grown to 3,426 cases, almost half the country’s total of 6,287. It broke a two-month lull in infections.
Several thousand people have been asked to quarantine at home. Schools and key public offices are closed, gatherings banned and restrictions imposed on public transport.
Sri Lanka has had 14 deaths from the coronavirus.
Carlos Vinicius could play alongside Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur rather than just act as cover for the England striker, manager Jose Mourinho said after the Brazilian set up two goals in Thursday's 3-0 Europa League victory over Austria's LASK. Vinicius, making his debut after joining S Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hindus throughout the country are marking the eighth day of Dashain festival today by worshipping Goddess Durga or Shakti. On the eighth day, also known as Maha-Ashtami, the goddess who is believed to be the symbol of strength and protection of good against evil is worshipped with much Read More...
SURKHET: The no confidence motion registered against Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Karnali Province Parliamentary Party leader and Province Chief Minister, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, has been rejected by majority votes. The parliamentary party meeting held at its office today rejected the motion w Read More...
Kavrepalanchok district is facing challenges in managing the dead bodies of COVID-19 fatalities, as the death toll novel virus continues to spike. The COVID-19 crisis management center in the district has requested the concerned authorities to manage the dead bodies of the COVID-19 casualties a Read More...
SAMUNDRI: Muhammad Ikram, 32, takes aim, flexes his neck and strikes with his chin, sending the cue ball across the table and sinking his shot in a corner pocket. Born without arms, Ikram has nevertheless mastered the game of snooker. In Samundri, a dusty, rural town in Punjab province, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior leaders of Janata Samajwadi Party former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai and former minister Hisila Yami are the latest among the politicians to contract Covid-19. "It has been confirmed that Hisila and I both have contracted Covid-19. We tested positive for the infection as pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,225 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 155,233 with the latest additions. Among the freshly infected, 779 are females while 1,446 are males. Of the total infections, 1,110 were detec Read More...