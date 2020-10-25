Suicide bombing at Kabul education centre kills 24, students among the victims

KABUL: A suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed 24 people including teenage students and wounded dozens more on Saturday, officials said.
A Ministry of Interior spokesman, Tariq Arian, said security guards had identified a bomber who detonated explosives in the street outside the Kawsar-e Danish centre.
Most of the victims were students aged between 15 and 26, according to the health ministry. Fifty-seven were injured in the attack, the interior ministry said.
A Taliban spokesman on Twitter denied responsibility for the attack, which came at a sensitive time as teams representing the insurgents and the government meet in Qatar to seek a peace deal.
Islamic State claimed responsibility in a statement on Telegram, without providing evidence.
Family members gathered at a nearby hospital, searching for missing loved ones among bags containing the remains of those killed, laid out on the hospital floor, while outside orderlies wheeled injured patients on stretchers for treatment, a Reuters witness said.
The attack, which was condemned by NATO and the Afghan government, took place in an area of west Kabul that is home to many from the country’s Shia community, a religious minority in Afghanistan targeted in the past by groups such as Islamic State.
Dozens of students died in the same area of Kabul in an attack on another education centre in 2018.
A teacher at the Kawsar-e Danish centre, who asked not to be named due to security concerns, said he and other teaching staff were in shock at the targeting of the institution which had provided tutoring to give thousands of children a pathway to higher education.
“All the students were full of energy, belonging to poor families but hoping for a brighter future,” he said.
The latest attack came on the back of heavy fighting in multiple provinces in recent weeks, which has displaced thousands of civilians.
The U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad early on Sunday on Twitter called again for an immediate reduction in violence and an acceleration in the peace process, citing rising violence in the country in recent weeks including a finding by the human rights commission that an Afghan government airstrike had killed 12 children.
“How much more can we endure, as individuals and as society? How many times can we rise?” asked Shaharzad Akbar, chair of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission on Twitter shortly after Saturday’s attack, saying the targeting of civilians was a war crime.
Feature Image: File
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,225 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 155,233 with the latest additions. Among the freshly infected, 779 are females while 1,446 are males. Of the total infections, 1,110 were detec Read More...
COLOMBO: Authorities in Sri Lanka on Saturday closed at least two fishery harbors and many stalls after a surge of 609 cases linked to the country's main fish market. The government also widened the curfew in parts of Colombo, the capital. At least 11 villages were isolated in densely populated W Read More...
LONDON: A police force in England says it will try to stop people from leaving Wales, which has started a 17-day lockdown to slow a surging rate of coronavirus infections. The Gloucestershire Constabulary will patrol routes from Wales and pull over drivers they believe are making long journeys. T Read More...
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has effectively accepted the three-time champions are out of the playoff race in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and is already looking forward to next year's competition. Chennai languish at the bottom of the points table and are ne Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United remain winless at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season after they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Chelsea on Saturday. United, who had lost their opening two home games of the season, have seven points from five games and are in 15th plac Read More...
LIVERPOOL: Diogo Jota's second-half header secured a 2-1 win for Liverpool over struggling Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday but the Premier League champions were made to dig deep for the points. Liverpool were seeking a first win in three league games and in a frantic start to t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hindus throughout the country are observing the ninth day of the ten-day-long Bada Dashain festival as ‘Maha Nawami’ today by worshipping Goddess Durga Bhawani and making offerings. This day is marked on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the month of Asoj as per lunar calendar. Read More...
KABUL: Afghan security forces have killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a senior al Qaeda leader who was on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted Terrorists list, Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a tweet late on Saturday. Al-Masri has been charged in the Uni Read More...