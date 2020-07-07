TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

NEW YORK: TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters late on Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region.
The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China’s establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.
“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a TikTok spokesman said in response to a Reuters question about its commitment to the market.
The company, now run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app’s user data is not stored in China.
TikTok has also said previously that it would not comply with any requests made by the Chinese government to censor content or for access to TikTok’s user data, nor has it ever been asked to do so.
The Hong Kong region is a small, loss-making market for the company, one source familiar with the matter said. Last August, TikTok reported it had attracted 150,000 users in Hong Kong.
Globally, TikTok has been downloaded more than 2 billion times through the Apple and Google app stores after the first quarter this year, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.
The source said the move was made because it was not clear if Hong Kong would now fall entirely under Beijing’s jurisdiction.
TikTok was designed so it could not be accessed by mainland China. That was part of a strategy to appeal to a more global audience.
ByteDance operates a similar short video sharing app called Douyin in China.
Although there are no current plans to introduce Douyin to the Hong Kong market, a ByteDance spokesman said, the app already has a sizeable audience in the Asian financial centre as Chinese on the mainland travel and stay in Hong Kong.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 5 At a time when schools in urban areas have started online classes, a school in Bajura has started teaching students by reaching to their communities and toles. Budhinanda Basic Level School at Kolti of Budhinanda Municipality has started teaching students in their respective tol Read More...
Leading actors of the Nepali film industry opine that a space for discussion has opened up now, and no one should let this chance pass. They also urge the media to pull up their socks KATHMANDU A discourse has started after film actor Samragyee RL Shah broke her silence last week on the harassme Read More...
KATHMANDU: Over 200 scientists have claimed that the airborne particles of coronavirus can infect people and have urged the World Health Organisation to revise its recommendations, including airborne transmission as one of the significant factors contributing to the spread. According to a New Yor Read More...
At least 11,458,371 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 533,218 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: One-to-one meeting between the two co-chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has come to an end. It has, however, ended inconclusively, yet again, on Monday. NCP (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal met today to carry out further discussions in orde Read More...
KATHMANDU: Qantas Airways of Australia, one of the world's oldest airways, has brought promotional domestic flight sale during a time when the tourism industry has slumped greatly due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic. The company is bringing 350,000 discounted fares which might boost the vi Read More...
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China began pulling back troops from along its contested border with India on Monday, Indian government sources said, following a clash between the two countries last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Troops fought for hours with rods and clubs on the night of Ju Read More...