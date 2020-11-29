UK secures 2 mln more doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Britain has secured two million doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, to be available in Europe as early as the spring, the government said on Sunday, in addition to the 5 million doses it secured from the US company two weeks ago.
The new deal came a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson named Nadhim Zahawi, a junior business minister, to be minister responsible for the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.
Britain now has access to enough doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, it has access to 357 million doses of vaccines from seven developers, according to government statement.
“With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most,” health minister Matt Hancock said in the statement.
Moderna’s experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial.
Deliveries to Britain could begin as early as the spring, if the vaccine meets the standards of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.
Britain has also ordered 40 million doses of a vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc of the United States, which has been found to be 95% effective in preventing the spread of the new coronavirus.
The UK regulator is set to approve the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine this week, and deliveries will begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times said on Saturday.
Britain has also secured 100 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University and has targeted a rollout to begin before Christmas.
KATHMANDU: A Nepali national working in the Indian Army was killed in an attack in India's Kashmir on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prem KC, who hailed from Beluwa in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-9 of Dang district. Ward secretary of Tulsipur-9 Yem Narayan Sapkota confirmed KC's p Read More...
MEXICO CITY: El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have brought criminal charges against more than 700 members of cross-border criminal organizations, primarily the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, in a U.S.-assisted effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. “The U.S. Department of Justice Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded the lowest temperature so far this season, on Saturday, as the temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. "If the sky is clear at night, the temperature in the morning decreases and if it is cloudy at night, the temperature increases in the morning," Meteoro Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) took place today. The meeting, which began this afternoon, was conducted at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. According to the Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa, party co-chair Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,380 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 230,723. Of the total cases, 546 are females while 834 are males. In the last 24 hours, 645 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 645 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday. Of the new cases, 285 are females and 360 are males. As many as 485 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 124 and 36 cases respec Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nineteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,454. Meanwhile, 1,380 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 230,723. Over 1.4 million deaths from the diseas Read More...
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy died after he was hit by a tractor in Triyuga Municipality-15 of Udayapur district on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Hikmat Nepali (16), local resident of Huwas Dahar. The tractor (Sa 1 Ta 5797) belonging to Pabitra Construction hit Nepali who was di Read More...