UN expert deems US drone strike on Iran’s Soleimani an ‘unlawful’ killing

GENEVA: The January US drone strike in Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and nine other people represented a violation of international law, a UN human rights investigator said on Monday.
The United States has failed to provide sufficient evidence of an ongoing or imminent attack against its interests to justify the strike on Soleimani’s convoy as it left Baghdad airport, said Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.
The attack violated the UN Charter, Callamard wrote in a report calling for accountability for targeted killings by armed drones and for greater regulation of the weapons.
“The world is at a critical time, and possible tipping point, when it comes to the use of drones. … The Security Council is missing in action; the international community, willingly or not, stands largely silent,” Callamard, an independent investigator, told Reuters.
Callamard is due on Thursday to present her findings to the Human Rights Council, giving member states a chance to debate what action to pursue. The United States is not a member of the forum, having quit two years ago.
Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was a pivotal figure in orchestrating Iran’s campaign to drive U.S. forces out of Iraq, and built up Iran’s network of proxy armies across the Middle East. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.
“Major General Soleimani was in charge of Iran military strategy, and actions, in Syria and Iraq. But absent an actual imminent threat to life, the course of action taken by the U.S. was unlawful,” Callamard wrote in the report.
The Jan. 3 drone strike was the first known incident in which a nation invoked self-defense as a justification for an attack against a state actor in the territory of a third country, Callamard added.
Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where U.S. forces were stationed. Hours later, Iranian forces on high alert mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner taking off from Tehran.
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over Soleimani’s killing and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on June 29, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
Leading actors of the Nepali film industry opine that a space for discussion has opened up now, and no one should let this chance pass. They also urge the media to pull up their socks KATHMANDU A discourse has started after film actor Samragyee RL Shah broke her silence last week on the harassme Read More...
KATHMANDU: Over 200 scientists have claimed that the airborne particles of coronavirus can infect people and have urged the World Health Organisation to revise its recommendations, including airborne transmission as one of the significant factors contributing to the spread. According to a New Yor Read More...
KATHMANDU: One-to-one meeting between the two co-chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has come to an end. It has, however, ended inconclusively, yet again, on Monday. NCP (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal met today to carry out further discussions in orde Read More...
KATHMANDU: Qantas Airways of Australia, one of the world's oldest airways, has brought promotional domestic flight sale during a time when the tourism industry has slumped greatly due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic. The company is bringing 350,000 discounted fares which might boost the vi Read More...
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China began pulling back troops from along its contested border with India on Monday, Indian government sources said, following a clash between the two countries last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Troops fought for hours with rods and clubs on the night of Ju Read More...
Recent news of the court’s decision on a case of sexual violence-filled me with an immediate sense of contemplation. The judge announced a one-month jail term and a penalty of Rs 63,000 to a woman for filing a false case charging a man of rape. This verdict is one of a kind and exemplary with rega Read More...
KATHMANDU: At least seven crew members of Nepal Airlines, including three pilots, have tested positive for Coronavirus infection. Three pilots and four cabin crew members of the national flag carrier have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the total 14 crew members whose swab specimen were colle Read More...