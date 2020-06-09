University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US COVID-19 deaths by August

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.
On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the university projected 140,496 deaths by August from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Researchers did not give a reason for the abrupt revision.
The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations so far in the pandemic and 22 U.S. states showed at least a small uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Among the states with the sharpest increases were Michigan and Arizona, according to Johns Hopkins, while Virginia, Rhode Island and Nebraska showed the greatest decreases.
Infectious disease experts have said that large street protests held in major U.S. cities after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody, could touch off a new outbreak of the disease.
A total of more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, have been reported in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, which has confirmed 110,000 deaths.
Kathmandu Since January, 96,205 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests have been done in 20 laboratories across Nepal. As of June 7, a total of 3,448 cases have been confirmed out of the tests performed, in 71 of the 77 administrative districts. A team of health professionals working at the C Read More...
LOS ANGELES: President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police pr Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's capital has had an extra buzz of excitement over the past week since Hollywood director James Cameron and his crew flew in to film the much-anticipated sequel of the epic science-fiction film "Avatar". The film is among a handful of productions kicking off in New Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) today launched a mobile application named NEA, hotline service and a web portal, allowing customers to read their electricity metres installed in their homes. After reading their metres, the clients can clear their bills through various online p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Land revenue offices across the country today refrained from providing services to service-seekers against the circular issued previously by the Department of Land Management and Archives (DoLMA). On June 5, DoLMA had asked all land revenue offices to resume internal, general Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 7 Airline operators have reduced fuel surcharge after Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) reduced price of air turbine fuel (ATF). Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has published a new fuel surcharge rate based on the reduced ATF. New fuel surcharge Sector Sur Read More...
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has urged victims of racial abuse to speak out following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in the United States. Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on M Read More...
Calls for deep police reforms gained momentum as leaders in the city where George Floyd died at the hands of an officer pushed to dismantle the entire department. Floyd's death sparked nationwide protests demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that have sometimes resulted in clashes with Read More...