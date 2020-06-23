US designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday it will start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, alleging they are mouthpieces for Beijing, in a move that is likely to further sour already fraught ties between the world’s top two economies.
David Stilwell, the senior US diplomat for East Asia, told reporters the designation would affect China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and the Global Times, and reflected their real status as “propaganda outlets” under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.
“The Communist Party does not just exercise operational control over these propaganda entities, but it has full editorial control over their content,” Stilwell said in a teleconference with reporters.
China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “This is a very absurd decision,” Global Times editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Twitter. “China-US relation is so tense that market-oriented media like the Global Times has been affected. It is regrettable.”
The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party.
Plans for the new media outlet designations were first reported by Reuters earlier this month.
US-China relations are at their lowest ebb in years as President Donald Trump takes a tough line on China ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid. The world’s top two economies are also at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and China’s increasing encroachment into Hong Kong.
In February the State Department declared five other Chinese outlets as foreign embassies, a designation that requires the outlets to inform the US State Department of their personnel rosters and real-estate holdings.
In March, Washington also said it was slashing the number of journalists allowed to work at US offices of major Chinese media outlets to 100 from 160 due to Beijing’s “long-standing intimidation and harassment of journalists.”
In response, China expelled about a dozen American correspondents with the New York Times, News Corp’s Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.
Stilwell said Monday’s action was not intended to reduce journalistic activity by foreign media outlets and that the United States remained committed to press freedom.
During the briefing, Stilwell and State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus declined to take a question from Reuters on how U.S. allies in Asia had reacted to a memoir by Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, saying it was not the intended subject of the briefing.
Ortagus asked that a Reuters reporter’s line be muted when he again pursued the question on Bolton.
In response to a follow-up question, Stilwell said he was too busy to pay attention to the book.
The book, excerpts of which have already been widely circulated, says Trump solicited President Xi Jinping’s help to win re-election and details meetings between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including how their second summit in Vietnam fell apart.
Trump has said Bolton is disgruntled and a liar.
Kathmandu, June 21 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has written to local levels directing them to facilitate implementation of June 19 decisions of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre. CCMC had made an 11-point decision for prevention, control and treatment of coronavir Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 Private school operators across the country have asked guardians to clear student fee for the last academic year and also pay the fee for the last few months despite the fact that schools have remained closed since March 24, due to the nationwide lockdown. Main organisations Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 Three more Nepalis living abroad succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 130. According to a press release issued by Non-Resident Nepali Association from London, all three COVID-19 fatalities of the last week were reported in Qatar. Read More...
Rajbiraj, June 21 Nepali Congress, Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal and CK Raut’s Janamat Party today staged separate protest rallies against the ruling Nepal Communist Party’s decision to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship only after seven years, in Raj Read More...
Surkhet, June 21 A youth, who had returned home from a quarantine facility, died in Bheriganga Municipality, Surkhet, this morning. The youth aged 35 had returned home after the rapid diagnostic test report came out negative for COVID-19 on June 11, according to Bheriganga Municipality Municip Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 As Nepal Rastra Bank prepares to bring the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21, the business community has demanded reduction in interest rates on bank loans. The Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Nepal Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 Agriculture stakeholders have stressed on developing infrastructure to transform the agriculture sector into a big industry. Speaking during an interaction programme organised by the Society of Economic Journalists - Nepal (SEJON) today, stakeholders have stressed on the need t Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 21 A child correction home in Banke could not be managed due to lack of budget. Children staying in that home have been facing many problems due to lack of proper physical infrastructure and shortage of drinking water. It was very difficult to construct physical infrastructure Read More...