US puts sanctions on 5 Iranian ship captains for bringing oil to Venezuela

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who delivered oil to Venezuela, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed Washington’s backing for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo said the ships delivered about 1.5 million barrels of Iranian gasoline and related components, and warned mariners against doing business with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose ouster Washington seeks.
“As a result of today’s sanctions, these captains’ assets will be blocked. Their careers and prospects will suffer from this designation,” Pompeo said in a statement later.
“We will continue to support the National Assembly, interim President Guaido, and the Venezuelan people in their quest to restore democracy,” Pompeo added to reporters.
President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to block Iran‘s energy trade and also bring down Maduro. It has threatened reprisals and warned ports, shipping companies and insurers against assisting the tankers.
Venezuela’s exports are hovering near their lowest levels in more than 70 years and the OPEC member’s economy has collapsed. Yet Maduro has held on, frustrating the Trump administration.
In a statement on Twitter, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called the sanctions “an excess of arrogance” and “more proof of the Trump hawks’ hatred of all Venezuelans.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet that Washington’s action signaled the failure of its pressure campaign and said Iran and Venezuela “remain steadfast in countering unlawful American sanctions.”
Iran has sent five tankers since April to the socialist government of fuel-starved Venezuela. The shipments have done little to alleviate hours-long lines at gas stations.
In an interview with news site Axios published on Sunday, Trump played down his January 2019 decision to recognize Guaido, speaker of the opposition-held National Assembly, as rightful leader. Trump has been disappointed by the inability of his policy to oust Maduro, US officials have said privately.
The United States and most other Western countries have recognized Guaido as the OPEC nation’s interim president since January 2019, regarding Maduro’s 2018 re-election as a sham.
But Maduro has retained the support of the military as well as the backing of Russia, Cuba, China and Iran.
The White House said on Monday that Trump had not lost confidence in Guaido.
NEW DELHI, JUNE 23 Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. The government anno Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari is holding discussions with top leaders of different political parties on contemporary issues at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas today. President Bhandari will be discussing on issues including prevention and control of COVID-19, constitution a Read More...
DAMAULI: A 49-year-old man who was staying at a quarantine facility at Chandra Jyoti Secondary School in Ghiring Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district died by suicide, yesterday. The deceased, a resident of Gairathok in the rural municipality, was found hanging on Tuesday night, informed Krish Read More...
MOSCOW: The Arctic is feverish and on fire — at least parts of it are. And that’s got scientists worried about what it means for the rest of the world. The thermometer hit a likely record of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Russian Arctic town of Verkhoyansk on Saturday, Read More...
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A Saudi official said Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The kingdom's Hajj Minister Read More...
It is known a fact today that the emergence and subsequent outbreak of the coronavirus infection globally has smashed each and every sector of the world economy. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank have projected a -3 percent to -5.2 percent contraction in world GDP in 2020, far worse tha Read More...
Four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is targeting the one-hour world record at the AG Memorial Van Damme meet in Brussels on September 4, as he returns to the track for the first time since switching to road racing in 2017. Athletes try to cover as much distance as possible in one hou Read More...
CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Customs officials at Chennai, one of India's biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks, sources aware of the delays told Reuters, amid a backlash against China over a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died. The increased scrutiny on shi Read More...