US sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized.
The total represents a slight rise from Wednesday, when there were 60,000 new cases, and marks the largest one-day increase by any country since the pandemic emerged in China last year.
As infections rose in 41 of the 50 states over the last two weeks, Americans have become increasingly divided on issues such as the reopening of schools and businesses. Orders by governors and local leaders mandating face masks have become particularly divisive.
“It’s just disheartening because the selfishness of (not wearing a mask) versus the selflessness of my staff and the people in this hospital who are putting themselves at risk, and I got COVID from this,” said Dr. Andrew Pastewski, ICU medical director at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.
“You know, we’re putting ourselves at risk and other people aren’t willing to do anything and in fact go the other way and be aggressive to promote the disease. It’s really, it’s really hard,” he said.
Stephanie Porta, 41, a lifelong Orlando, Florida, resident, said only about half the shoppers at her grocery store wore masks, though that was more than she saw two weeks ago.
“They’re trying to make everything seem normal, when it’s not. People are dying, people are getting sick. It’s insane,” she said.
Florida on Thursday announced nearly 9,000 new cases and 120 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily increase in lives lost.
Governor Ron DeSantis called the rising cases a “blip” and urged residents not to be afraid.
“I know we’ve had a lot of different blips,” DeSantis said. “We’re now at a higher blip than where we were in May and the beginning of June.”
Florida is one of the few states that does not disclose the number of hospitalized COVID patients. But more than four dozen Florida hospitals reported their intensive care units reached full capacity earlier this week.
In Texas a group of bar owners sued Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, saying his June 26 order closing them down violates the state constitution, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday that keeping schools closed would be a greater risk to children’s health than reopening them.
California and Texas, the two most populous states, announced record increases in COVID deaths on Wednesday.
California has seen cases and hospitalizations surge, even though it imposed one of the strictest lockdowns. After several lawmakers and staffers at the state Capitol in Sacramento were infected, lawmakers said the legislature would not return from summer break until July 27.
Riverside University Health System, east of Los Angeles, expanded its 44-bed intensive care unit after it filled up with patients.
“It’s been very consistent every day in the last couple of weeks. Every day has been like a full moon,” Riverside emergency room physician Stephanie Loe said, referring to doctors’ beliefs that a full moon brings more patients to the emergency room.
Governors in California, Florida and Texas have either ruled out forced business closures and quarantines or called them a last resort. But Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned he would impose a new stay-at-home order in two weeks if the latest surge did not ease. The rise in infections also weighed on the stock market Thursday on fears of new lockdowns, which would take a toll on the economic recovery. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended down about 1%.
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8 The intra-party feud in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) seems to have trickled to the district level in Saptari as two different factions were at odds over holding a support rally in favour of the Prime Minister and party Co-chair KP Sharma Oli. After a faction of the party l Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery. Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death. However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down at Khahare of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the wee hours today. Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the death of the person of around 25 years of age on the spot in the accident that occurred at 3:30am today. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: Annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 has been approved by Karnali provincial assembly on Wednesday. The 28th meeting of the sixth convention of the provincial assembly unanimously endorsed the annual budget. After Chief Minister of the province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi and Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold soared to a record high of Rs 92,400 per tola while silver price also saw slight increase in the domestic market on Thursday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers' Association (FeNeGoSiDA), the price of gold increased by Rs 900 on a single da Read More...
KOCHI: The capital of an Indian state that won praise for its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic has enforced a strict lockdown after a surge in cases, with one minister saying the city was "sitting on an active volcano". Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala implemented w Read More...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused China of taking "incredibly aggressive action" in a recent clash with India over a disputed section of the nuclear-armed neighbours' border, saying Beijing had a pattern of instigating territorial disputes. On the night of June Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that the ongoing Monsoon-rains will be the most active for the next four days, including today, as such, has urged people to remain alert. The floods in Sindhupalchowk district on Saturday night has already claimed lives of two pe Read More...