US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ

The United States is planning to sanction Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement party, which was founded by President Michel Aoun and is allied with Hezbollah, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump’s administration is expected on Friday to impose the sanctions on Bassil for assisting his ally, the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah, the newspaper reported, citing sources.
The US Department of Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.
The United States deems Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which is a powerful political presence in Lebanon, to be a terrorist group. It has sanctioned several Hezbollah members.
Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanon’s president and head of the Christian-led FPM, is also a former foreign minister.
KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army, General MM Naravane has been conferred the honorary title of General of Nepali Army, today. President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the Honorary General of the Nepali Army title to General Navarane amid a ceremony at Shital Niwas. The title has been be Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences has reported three Covid-19 related fatalities on Thursday. A 59-year-old male from Morang passed away at 3:00 am on Thursday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at BPKIHS. The deceased, after testing positive for Covi Read More...
PASHUPATINAGAR: Tea farmers in Ilam district are in the mood of quitting tea farming due to price dispute and lack of workers. Hundreds of farmers have been contemplating this for lack of government support in the tea sector. The tea farmers said that they were disappointed in their work as the T Read More...
AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccine hopefuls, reported progress in its pipeline of other medicines on Thursday as it posted a mixed set of third-quarter results. The company also echoed comments from its partners at Oxford university, who said Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 3,051 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 185,974. Of the total infections, 1,209 are females and 1,842 are males. Likewise, 3,430 people who were earlier infected with the v Read More...
KATHMANDU: The meeting that took place today between the two co-chairs of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) ended without a proper exit. NCP co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had begun talks after the Cabinet meeting today. This meeting aimed at ironing out differen Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 18 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,052. 3,051 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 185,974. Over 1.23 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,398 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Of the total infections, 601 are females and 797 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,091 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur Read More...