WHO calls for Brazil to better coordinate efforts against coronavirus

SAO PAULO/GENEVA: Brazil still faces a “big challenge” to curb the coronavirus pandemic and should do more to integrate its efforts at different levels of government, a top World Health Organization official said on Monday.
“We would encourage once more that Brazil continues to fight against the disease, that Brazil links the efforts at federal and at state level in a much more systematic way,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme.
Brazil should “focus on a comprehensive approach to controlling the disease and doing that in a sustained fashion,” he added.
Brazil, which is suffering the second worst outbreak behind the United States, reported on Monday 24,052 new confirmed cases and 692 additional deaths, taking the overall death toll in the country to 58,314.
President Jair Bolsonaro has been strongly criticized by health experts for this handling of the crisis. Bolsonaro has dismissed the disease as a “little flu” and shown indifference to the rising death count.
The Ministry of Health also said on Monday it had distributed some 4.3 million doses of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, a drug with little evidence of being effective against COVID-19 but which Bolsonaro has pushed repeatedly.
Earlier on Monday, governor of Brazil‘s most populous state, Joao Doria said he expected this week to receive federal regulatory approval to start trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac in Sao Paulo.
His statement comes as Brazil‘s federal government announced over the weekend that it had signed an agreement to produce another potential vaccine, developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca with researchers at Oxford University.
Doria said Sao Paulo is not trying to compete with the federal government by testing the Chinese vaccine.
“The more tested and approved vaccines we have, the better,” he said
NEW YORK: The BET Awards, celebrating its 20th anniversary, kicked off with a performance reflecting the current times as Black artists rapped and sang anthems about the Black experience and fighting for equal rights. The 12-year-old sensation Keedron Bryant, who turned heads on social media with Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 28 The deliberation that went for sometime on various topics of the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers and Ministry of Physical Infrastructure in the Provincial Assembly of Province 1 concluded today. PA assembly members taking part in the deliberations expr Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 28 Increased water flow in various rivers triggered by incessant rainfall has locals worried in Jhapa. Locals and police personnel have started constructing a temporary embankment after flood water eroded the dam in the Kankaimai River. According to Jhapa District Police Office, Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JUNE 28 A couple of Phalelung Rural Municipality in Panchthar prepared a burial place for themselves. Man Prasad Kurumbang, 82, and his wife Budharani Kurumbang, 70, of the rural municipality dug a grave near their house for burial after their death. The couple planted fruit tre Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development held a press meet today to inform about the government’s preparations to prevent the outbreak of locusts in the country. A few groups of locusts have been seen in the country since Thursday night and the government has cla Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has formed a Locust Information Centre today under the coordination of Ram Krishna Subedi, director of the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. The information centre will collect and disseminate info Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) has directed Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) to reopen trading from Monday. The country’s sole secondary market has been shut since more than three months due to the unfavourable circumstances caused by the COVID-19 spread in the country. In betw Read More...
The Chinese government is taking draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population, even as it encourages some of the country’s Han majority to have more children. While individual women have spoken out before Read More...